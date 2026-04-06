Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationPSEB 5th, 8th Result 2026 Soon: Punjab Board Results OUT Anytime, Check Direct Link At pseb.ac.in

PSEB 5th, 8th Result 2026 Soon: Punjab Board Results OUT Anytime, Check Direct Link At pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 5th, 8th result 2026 Live Updates: PSEB 5th, 8th Result 2026 expected soon. Check Punjab Board result date, direct link, marksheet download steps and grading details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 11:31 AM (IST)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2026 shortly. As per current indications, the results are likely to be released in the first week of April on the official website, pseb.ac.in.  

Once the results are declared, candidates can check their marks using their roll number or registration number along with their date of birth. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues during peak traffic. 

PSEB 5th, 8th Result 2026: Exam Overview and Key Details 

This year, more than 2.9 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 examinations, which were conducted between February 17 and February 27. Meanwhile, the Class 5 exams took place from February 7 to February 27 across multiple centres in Punjab. 

The results will be published online, enabling students to quickly download their marksheets. After accessing the result, candidates should verify all details carefully and keep a printed copy for future academic use. 

How to Check PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026 Online 

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results: 

Step 1: Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in 

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section on the homepage 

Step 3: Select the link for “Class 5 Result 2026” or “Class 8 Result 2026” 

Step 4: Enter your roll number or required login details 

Step 5: Click on the Submit button 

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 7: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference 

How to Download PSEB Result 2026 via DigiLocker 

Apart from the official website, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker. To do so, visit digilocker.gov.in or open the app, log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar, and navigate to the “Education” section. Select PSEB, enter the required details, and download your marksheet. 

Grading System and Passing Criteria for Class 8 

For Class 8 students, the grading system ranges from A+ (91% to 100%) to D (40% or below). Each subject is marked out of 100, and students must secure at least 33% in every subject, including theory and internal assessment, to pass. 

Supplementary Exams and Past Performance Trends 

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations, which are expected to be held between May and June. The results for these exams are likely to be announced in August, and applications must be submitted through schools. 

In recent years, the Punjab Board has recorded consistently high pass percentages in Class 8 results, exceeding 97%. In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 97.30%, with girls outperforming boys, continuing a strong academic trend. 

With the results expected soon, students should stay updated through official sources and ensure they are prepared to check their scores without delay. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 06 Apr 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Punjab Board Result PSEB 8th Result 2026 PSEB 5th Result 2026 PSEB Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT Soon: Expected Date, Time, Direct Link & How to Check Scorecard
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT Soon: Expected Date, Time, Direct Link & How to Check Scorecard
Education
PSEB 5th, 8th Result 2026 Soon: Punjab Board Results OUT Anytime, Check Direct Link At pseb.ac.in
PSEB 5th, 8th Result 2026 Soon: Punjab Board Results OUT Anytime, Check Direct Link At pseb.ac.in
Education
UIDAI Internship 2026: Apply For 28 Posts, Direct Link, Eligibility, Stipend & Last Date
UIDAI Internship 2026: Apply For 28 Posts, Direct Link, Eligibility, Stipend & Last Date
Education
UP Board Result 2026 Soon: Class 10, 12 Results Expected By This Date; Key Updates On Marks & Practical Exams
UP Board Result 2026 Soon: Class 10, 12 Results Expected By This Date; Key Updates On Marks & Practical Exams
Advertisement

Videos

US Bombers: Deep Underground Missile Bases & Rising War Costs Escalate Middle East Conflict
Iran Missile Attack: Iran Launches Massive Missile Wave, Targets Israel and Gulf
War Update: Reza Pahlavi’s Appeal Sparks Controversy Amid Trump’s Escalating Deadlines
Military Strategy: Trump’s Threat Timeline & Secret Rescue Strategy Reveal US War Tactics
War of Words Escalates: US–Iran Threats Raise Fears of Global Trade Disruption
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Is Raghav Chadha Joining PM Modi's Party? Decoding The Growing Rift With Kejriwal
Opinion
Embed widget