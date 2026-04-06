The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the Class 5 and Class 8 Results 2026 shortly. As per current indications, the results are likely to be released in the first week of April on the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Once the results are declared, candidates can check their marks using their roll number or registration number along with their date of birth. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues during peak traffic.

PSEB 5th, 8th Result 2026: Exam Overview and Key Details

This year, more than 2.9 lakh students appeared for the Class 8 examinations, which were conducted between February 17 and February 27. Meanwhile, the Class 5 exams took place from February 7 to February 27 across multiple centres in Punjab.

The results will be published online, enabling students to quickly download their marksheets. After accessing the result, candidates should verify all details carefully and keep a printed copy for future academic use.

How to Check PSEB Class 5, 8 Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section on the homepage

Step 3: Select the link for “Class 5 Result 2026” or “Class 8 Result 2026”

Step 4: Enter your roll number or required login details

Step 5: Click on the Submit button

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference

How to Download PSEB Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Apart from the official website, students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker. To do so, visit digilocker.gov.in or open the app, log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar, and navigate to the “Education” section. Select PSEB, enter the required details, and download your marksheet.

Grading System and Passing Criteria for Class 8

For Class 8 students, the grading system ranges from A+ (91% to 100%) to D (40% or below). Each subject is marked out of 100, and students must secure at least 33% in every subject, including theory and internal assessment, to pass.

Supplementary Exams and Past Performance Trends

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations, which are expected to be held between May and June. The results for these exams are likely to be announced in August, and applications must be submitted through schools.

In recent years, the Punjab Board has recorded consistently high pass percentages in Class 8 results, exceeding 97%. In 2025, the overall pass percentage stood at 97.30%, with girls outperforming boys, continuing a strong academic trend.

With the results expected soon, students should stay updated through official sources and ensure they are prepared to check their scores without delay.

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