CBSE 12th Result 2026: Re-Evaluation Window Opens, Know How To Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially started the post-result review process for Class 12 students, opening the portal for access to evaluated answer sheets from May 19. Students unhappy with their board exam performance can now request scanned copies of their checked answer scripts and later apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation of specific answers through the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

In a major relief for students and parents, CBSE has also slashed the re-evaluation and verification charges to Rs. 100. The decision comes amid growing concerns over the recently reintroduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system and complaints regarding unexpectedly low scores in the 2026 Class 12 board examinations.

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CBSE Introduces More Transparent Review System

This year, the board has redesigned its grievance redressal mechanism to improve transparency and give students greater clarity regarding their evaluated papers. Under the updated process, candidates will first receive scanned copies of their answer sheets before deciding whether they wish to challenge any marks or seek re-evaluation of individual responses.

The revised approach follows widespread criticism and confusion surrounding the digital evaluation method adopted this year. Many students and parents had questioned the accuracy and consistency of the assessment process after the results were announced.

CBSE also addressed the growing concerns linked to the On-Screen Marking system.

"It appears from social media posts that many students of class XII Board are anxious about their results/marks and are attributing it to change of assessment scheme i.e. On-Screen Marking (OSM) mechanism re-introduced this year. The Board is extremely sensitive to their concerns and is alive to addressing it accordingly," CBSE posted on X on Saturday.

The board further maintained that the digital evaluation method ensures better consistency in checking. According to CBSE, the "key benefits" of OSM are "uniformity in evaluation with adherence to the marking scheme prepared by experienced CBSE teachers."

How Students Can Apply for Re-Evaluation

Students interested in challenging their marks must complete the process online through the official CBSE re-evaluation portal. The application process involves multiple steps and should be followed carefully to avoid mistakes.

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE re-evaluation portal.

Step 2: Log in using your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.

Step 3: Apply first for a scanned copy of the evaluated answer sheet.

Step 4: Carefully review the answer script and identify any unchecked responses or marking discrepancies.

Step 5: Submit a request for verification or re-evaluation of specific questions.

Step 6: Complete the fee payment online and download the confirmation receipt for future reference.

Direct Link To Apply - CBSE re-evaluation

Important Dates Students Should Remember

CBSE has announced the tentative timeline for the re-evaluation process:

Access to scanned answer sheets: May 19 to May 22

Verification of marks and re-evaluation requests: Expected between May 26 and May 29

Application mode: Online only through the official CBSE portal

Students are advised not to delay submissions until the final day, as heavy website traffic could lead to technical problems or failed transactions.

Key Things Students Must Check Before Applying

Before requesting re-evaluation, students should carefully examine their scanned answer sheets and look for possible errors such as:

Unevaluated answers

Incorrect totaling of marks

Marks not carried forward properly

Mistakes in step marking or final score calculations

Experts suggest students apply only for questions where there is a genuine possibility of evaluation errors rather than filing blanket requests for all subjects.

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At the same time, students should avoid common mistakes including entering incorrect login credentials, using unofficial websites, or assuming that re-evaluation will automatically result in higher marks. CBSE has reminded candidates that marks may increase, decrease, or remain unchanged after the review process.

Students are encouraged to stay updated through official CBSE notifications for confirmed dates, fee structures, and detailed guidelines related to verification and re-evaluation procedures.

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