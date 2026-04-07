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HomeEducationChhattisgarh Man Cracks UPSC At 38 After Battling Cancer And Paralysis

Chhattisgarh Man Cracks UPSC At 38 After Battling Cancer And Paralysis

UPSC Result 2025 inspiring story. Chhattisgarh man clears exam at 38 after battling cancer and paralysis. Read his journey and success story.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 12:33 PM (IST)

As the morning sun rises over the fields of a small village in Chhattisgarh, it also reflects a story of hope and determination. This is the journey of Sanjay Dharaiya, who turned pain into strength and achieved his dream against all odds. After battling cancer for six years, facing paralysis, and undergoing four major surgeries, he held on to one belief never give up. 

Sanjay was born in Beltukri village in Mahasamund district, where his father works as a farmer. Despite limited resources at home, education was always valued. He began his studies at a government school, surrounded by simple village life, where his dream slowly began to take shape. 

Inspired by Navodaya, A Dream Took Root 

Sanjay later secured admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, where he studied up to Class 12. It was here that he saw an IAS officer for the first time. That moment inspired him to pursue a career in civil services. However, considering his family’s financial condition, he chose to work first to support them. 

Work, Studies and Determination: How He Stayed Focused

After completing Class 12, Sanjay began teaching at a school while continuing his own studies. Over time, he got opportunities to work in government institutions like SBI and India Post. Despite a busy routine, he dedicated six to seven hours daily to his preparation working during the day and studying at night. 

Battling Cancer and Paralysis: The Toughest Phase

In 2012, his life took a difficult turn when he was diagnosed with cancer. During his treatment, he also suffered paralysis. Between 2013 and 2015, he underwent four major surgeries. Hospital rooms, medicines, and long periods of silence became part of his daily life. 

UPSC Journey: Failure, Comeback and Final Success

Sanjay appeared for the UPSC exam for the first time in 2019 but did not achieve the desired result. However, he did not lose hope. Understanding the scale of his dream, he prepared with greater patience and focus. In 2022, he moved to Raipur and restarted his preparation with full dedication. 

His hard work finally paid off when he secured All India Rank 946 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025. At the age of 38, Sanjay achieved what once seemed impossible, proving that determination can overcome even the toughest challenges. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UPSC Result 2025 Chhattisgarh UPSC News Sanjay Dharaiya
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