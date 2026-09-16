Adidas Layoffs In India: Gurgaon Tech Hub May Cut Up To 50% Of Workforce

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adidas confirmed technology job cuts at its India hub.

Cuts align business needs, simplifying the technology organization.

Employees divided into groups for phased exits and support.

Adidas has confirmed job cuts within its Technology organisation in India, with reported layoffs potentially affecting around 45% to 50% of the workforce at its Gurgaon technology hub.

The hub has around 700 employees, and the reported job cuts could affect software engineers, data scientists and data engineers, Wocult reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Employees were reportedly informed about the layoffs during a town hall on Tuesday (September 15).

While Adidas has confirmed that a number of roles are being reduced, the number of employees affected has not been independently verified by Wocult.

Adidas Confirms Technology Job Cuts In India

In a statement to the media company, Adidas reportedly said it had decided to reduce “a number of roles” within its Technology organisation in India as part of efforts to align its operating model with changing business needs.

The company said the changes were intended to simplify parts of its organisation, strengthen critical capabilities and position Adidas for long-term growth amid a rapidly evolving business and technology environment.

“We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their many contributions to adidas,” the company was quoted as saying. It added that it would support affected employees with “care, respect, and appropriate transition assistance.”

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Employees Divided Into Two Groups

According to people familiar with the matter, employees affected by the layoffs have been divided into two groups.

One group received exit letters on September 15, while the second group has been asked to remain with the company until December 15 to complete handovers to colleagues at other technology hubs.

Employees in the second group have also been given time to seek another role within the company. Those who do not secure another position by December 15 have been told that the date will be their last working day.

Severance Details Remain Unclear

Adidas has not publicly disclosed details of severance packages, notice pay or redeployment support for affected employees.

Wocult said it had sought details from the company on the number and types of roles affected, the manner in which the layoffs were being implemented and the support being offered to employees.

Adidas reportedly did not provide details on the number of employees affected or the specific roles included in the restructuring.

India Remains ‘Strategically Important’

Despite the technology job cuts, Adidas said India remains a strategically important market for the company.

“India remains a strategically important market for adidas, and our Technology Hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company's growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions,” the company was quoted as saying.

Gurgaon Hub Supports Global Technology Operations

Adidas’ Gurgaon office houses its local marketing organisation as well as one of the company's Global Engineering Tech Hubs.

The company has expanded its operations in India in recent years. In 2024, Adidas also opened a Global Business Services centre in Chennai as part of its broader India operations.

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