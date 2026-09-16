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English NewsEducationUPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2026: Mathematics, GAT Answer Key PDF Expected Soon

UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2026: Mathematics, GAT Answer Key PDF Expected Soon

UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2026 for Mathematics and GAT is expected soon. Check how to download the PDF and calculate your probable score.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 03:14 PM (IST)

UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to upload the NDA 2 answer key soon. Candidates who appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026 are awaiting the release of the official answer key on its official website at upsc.gov.in. 

The NDA 2 examination was conducted on September 13 in pen-and-paper mode for candidates seeking admission to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Naval Academy Course. 

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The written examination was divided into two papers held in separate sessions. Candidates appeared for the mathematics paper in the morning session, followed by the General Ability Test (GAT) in the afternoon. 

Once the answer key becomes available, candidates can compare the official answers with those marked on their OMR sheets and work out their probable scores ahead of the written examination result. 

The examination is being conducted for around 394 vacancies in the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Naval Academy Course. 

UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme 

The marking pattern differs between the Mathematics and General Ability Test papers. Candidates can use the following scheme while calculating their estimated scores: 

  • Mathematics: 2.5 marks for every correct answer and 0.83 marks deducted for an incorrect answer. 
  • General Ability Test: 4 marks for every correct answer and 1.33 marks deducted for an incorrect answer. 

The negative marking should be taken into account when candidates calculate their probable marks from the official answer key. 

UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2026: How To Download  

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Go to the Examinations section on the website. 

Step 3: Click on Answer Keys. 

Step 4: Look for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2026. 

Step 5: Select the relevant paper Mathematics or General Ability Test. 

Step 6: Open the answer key PDF. 

Step 7: Download the PDF and compare the listed answers with the responses marked on the OMR sheet. 

Step 8: Use the prescribed marking scheme to calculate the estimated score. 

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NDA 2 Answer Key: What Candidates Should Check 

The answer key will allow candidates to review their responses after the written examination. By comparing their OMR responses with the answers given in the UPSC key, they can calculate an estimated score for both papers. 

Candidates should remember that this calculation is not the final result. The marks obtained after the official evaluation by UPSC will determine the final score. 

With the NDA 2 examination already conducted on September 13, candidates can check the official UPSC website for the answer key PDF once it is released. 

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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UPSC NDA 2 Answer Key 2026 GAT Answer Key General Ability Test
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