MBBS Admission Fraud: 4 Female Students Booked Over Fake Freedom Fighter Dependent Certificates

Dehradun: Four female students in Uttarakhand have had their MBBS admissions cancelled after authorities found their freedom fighter dependent certificates suspicious. Five people, including the four students, have also been booked in connection with the alleged use of fake certificates to secure admission under the freedom fighter dependent quota.

The action followed complaints over the authenticity of the certificates submitted for admission. A committee formed by the Dehradun District Magistrate examined the documents and found them suspicious prima facie. The addresses mentioned in the documents also could not be verified.

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Police Register FIRs Against Students And Family Member

According to officials, an FIR was registered at Clement Town police station against Tripti and her mother, Uma Devi, over the alleged procurement of fake freedom fighter dependent certificates.

Separate FIRs were filed at Raipur police station against three other students, identified as Khushi, Pari, and Swati. Officials said the three had applied for the certificates.

The cases were registered after the verification process raised concerns over the documents used to claim the quota benefit.

Inquiry Finds Documents Suspicious

Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said a joint inquiry was initiated after complaints concerning the certificates were received. The committee included the Chief Development Officer and the Additional District Magistrate.

The inquiry report pointed to discrepancies in the documents submitted by the applicants. According to the District Magistrate, the certificates appeared suspicious, and the supporting documents were incomplete. The addresses provided in the applications could also not be verified.

Chauhan said that he has forwarded the inquiry report to the Director of Medical Education. He added that further action would depend on the facts established during the investigation.

Four MBBS Admissions Cancelled

Following the findings of the district administration's inquiry, HNB Medical Education University in Dehradun cancelled the MBBS admissions of four students.

The admissions had been secured through the freedom fighter dependent quota. The university took the decision based on the report submitted by the Dehradun district administration.

Director of Medical Education Dr Ashutosh Sayana confirmed that the admissions were cancelled following the submission of the district administration's report.

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Investigation To Determine Further Action

The case now remains subject to further investigation by the police and the relevant authorities. The district administration has already forwarded its findings to the Director of Medical Education, while the FIRs registered at Clement Town and Raipur police stations will form part of the ongoing proceedings.

Authorities have indicated that additional action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation into the certificates and the admissions secured under the quota.

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