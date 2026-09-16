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English NewsNewsIndia Rejects Pakistan-China Boundary Commission, Calls 1963 Pact ‘Illegal And Invalid’

India Rejects Pakistan-China Boundary Commission, Calls 1963 Pact ‘Illegal And Invalid’

India has rejected the Pakistan-China Boundary Commission, saying it has no legal basis and cannot affect India’s sovereignty over J&K and Ladakh territories.

Written By : Vishal Pandey |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 10:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India opposes attempts to alter illegally occupied territories' status.

India has rejected the Pakistan-China Boundary Commission, saying the mechanism has no legal basis and cannot have any bearing on India’s sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday dismissed the commission after Pakistan announced that it had activated the joint body with China to strengthen border management, conduct joint surveys and promote trade.

MEA Rejects Commission

Jaiswal said India had seen reports about the Pakistan-China joint commission but rejected it, maintaining that Pakistan and China do not share a legally recognised border.

“The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always remain integral and indivisible parts of India,” Jaiswal said.

The MEA maintained that Pakistan has no right or basis to enter into any arrangement concerning territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation.

‘Vacate Indian Territories’

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry had earlier posted about the functioning of the Pakistan-China Boundary Joint Commission following a meeting in Islamabad. According to Pakistan, the two countries activated the commission to work on border management, joint surveys and measures aimed at boosting trade.

Rejecting the development, Jaiswal said India has never recognised the 1963 China-Pakistan Boundary Agreement, describing it as “illegal and invalid”. He called on Pakistan to immediately vacate the Indian territories that are under its illegal and forcible occupation.

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India Warns Against Status Change

Jaiswal said India would firmly oppose any attempt to alter the status of territories under Pakistan’s illegal occupation or legitimise that occupation.

“Such attempts impinge on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

The MEA further warned that any purported border cooperation between China and Pakistan concerning Indian territories would be “completely unacceptable”.

Also Read: ‘Our Father Is Being Slowly Killed’: Imran Khan’s Sons Accuse Asim Munir Of ‘Personal Vendetta’

Published at : 16 Sep 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ladakh Jammu & Kashmir INDIA Pakistan-China Boundary Commission
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