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School Assembly News Headlines Today September 16, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, September 16, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Owaisi Convoy Crash In Bhopal Leaves 4-5 Bikers Injured; UCC Attack Adds Political Heat
- PM Modi’s Schoolmate Asgar Vora Gets Disputed Land Back From BJP MLA Days After Meeting PM
- Priyank Kharge Throws Down Challenge To BJP Over Vande Mataram Stanzas: ‘I’ll Resign If...’
- Video: 3 Killed As News Helicopter Covering Deadly Bus Crash Crashes In Los Angeles
- Vijay’s London Event Cancelled Over ‘Safety Concerns’ As Hundreds Of Fans Gather To See TN CM
- Delhi SIR Shock: 728 Of 729 Voters Dropped From Draft Roll At Bela Estate
- 'Pass Or Fail The Test': Suvendu Adhikari's Message To Muslim Voters Ahead Of Bengal Bypolls
- India Issues Health Alert Over Pakistan-Made Whitening Creams, Flags Heavy Metals
- CJP Protests: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Reconstitute Panel Probing Jantar Mantar Violence
- India Summons Pakistan Envoy Over ‘Unprofessional’ Naval Conduct, Ship Collision
- Hit-And Run Accused Driver Deliberately Hit Gurugram Biker: Police
- You're A Complete Woman, Will Make You IAS: SP Leader Booked For Sending Objectionable Text To Banker
- Muslim Person Above Puberty Can Marry Person Of Choice, Says Punjab HC
- Dhirendra Shastri’s Brother Shaligram Garg Gets Bail From MP High Court
- Haj Pilgrims' Medical Certificate Submission Deadline Extended To Sept 30
- Pilibhit Man Tied To Pole, Beaten Over Mobile Theft Suspicion; Video Viral
- ‘Howdy Modi Ji Keeps Surrendering’: Kharge Slams Govt Over 100% US Tariff Threat
- CCB Searches Premises Linked To Former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh In Rs 100-Crore School Approval Case
- Madras HC Declines To Stay Oct 6 Bypolls In Madurantakam, Dharapuram; PIL Posted For Sept 18
International News
- AI Safety Fears Rise As OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Work On Self-Regulatory Body
- Pakistan Considering Smart Lockdown Amid West Asia Conflict
- ‘Mosque Will Be Rebuilt’: Iqra Hasan Says Saharanpur Was To Be Made Another Sambhal
- Houthis Claim Saudi F-15 Shot Down Hours After Drone Intercepted Near Mecca
- Mecca Targeted? Holy City On Air Raid Alert For First Time As Saudi Intercepts Houthi Drone
- ‘They Did The Same’: Zelenskyy Says Russian Drones Entered Moldova Twice Around His Travel
- India Faces 100% US Tariff Risk As House Advances Russia Sanctions Bill
- Is The UK To Be Partitioned? Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland Send Westminster ‘Independence’ Warning
- Saudi Arabia Activates Emergency Alerts After Houthi Missile, Drone Attacks; 13 Civilians Injured
- Another AI Safety Researcher Quits Major Lab, Warns: 'AI Could Cause Harm In 5 Years'
Business News
- Centre Rejects ‘External Pressure’ On UPI Fee, Says 0.4% Charge Is Needed For Sustainability
- Share Markets Continue To Rally As Asian Peers Fall Behind, Sensex Soars 300 Points, Nifty Over 23,200
- India Crude Oil Price Nears $130: Why Rising Oil Costs Could Hit Inflation, Rupee And Economy
- Tata Sons Listing Deadline Passed, Now RBI Files Caveat In Bombay HC: What Happens Next?
- UPI Charges From October 15: Paying More Than Rs 2,000? Know What The New Rule Means
- West Asia Crisis Hits India’s Rice Exports: Shipments Grow Just 2.1% In April-August
- Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 16): Metals Rising, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
- MG Hector Tomahawk EV: 5 Standout Features You Should Know
Sports News
- IPL 2027 Auction Venue Update Out: Check Where IPL Auction Is Expected To Happen
- India's 10-Gold Medal Dream At Asian Games 2026: These Athletes Will Be In Focus
- Rinku Singh To Marry MP Priya Saroj On This Date; Wedding Details Revealed
- Lionel Messi Makes Argentina Retirement U-Turn
- Sabalenka Handed Hefty Fine Following Emotional Outburst In US Open Final Loss
- Cricket History Made: Underdog Team Breaks All Age-Related Records
- 'I Dated Rohit Sharma': IPL's 'Lucky Mascot' Makes Big Claim, Reveals Relationship Details
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