School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Owaisi Convoy Crash In Bhopal Leaves 4-5 Bikers Injured; UCC Attack Adds Political Heat

PM Modi’s Schoolmate Asgar Vora Gets Disputed Land Back From BJP MLA Days After Meeting PM

Priyank Kharge Throws Down Challenge To BJP Over Vande Mataram Stanzas: ‘I’ll Resign If...’

Video: 3 Killed As News Helicopter Covering Deadly Bus Crash Crashes In Los Angeles

Vijay’s London Event Cancelled Over ‘Safety Concerns’ As Hundreds Of Fans Gather To See TN CM

Delhi SIR Shock: 728 Of 729 Voters Dropped From Draft Roll At Bela Estate

'Pass Or Fail The Test': Suvendu Adhikari's Message To Muslim Voters Ahead Of Bengal Bypolls

India Issues Health Alert Over Pakistan-Made Whitening Creams, Flags Heavy Metals

CJP Protests: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Reconstitute Panel Probing Jantar Mantar Violence

India Summons Pakistan Envoy Over ‘Unprofessional’ Naval Conduct, Ship Collision

Hit-And Run Accused Driver Deliberately Hit Gurugram Biker: Police

You're A Complete Woman, Will Make You IAS: SP Leader Booked For Sending Objectionable Text To Banker

Muslim Person Above Puberty Can Marry Person Of Choice, Says Punjab HC

Dhirendra Shastri’s Brother Shaligram Garg Gets Bail From MP High Court

Haj Pilgrims' Medical Certificate Submission Deadline Extended To Sept 30

Pilibhit Man Tied To Pole, Beaten Over Mobile Theft Suspicion; Video Viral

‘Howdy Modi Ji Keeps Surrendering’: Kharge Slams Govt Over 100% US Tariff Threat

CCB Searches Premises Linked To Former DMK Minister Anbil Mahesh In Rs 100-Crore School Approval Case

Madras HC Declines To Stay Oct 6 Bypolls In Madurantakam, Dharapuram; PIL Posted For Sept 18

International News

AI Safety Fears Rise As OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Work On Self-Regulatory Body

Pakistan Considering Smart Lockdown Amid West Asia Conflict

‘Mosque Will Be Rebuilt’: Iqra Hasan Says Saharanpur Was To Be Made Another Sambhal

Houthis Claim Saudi F-15 Shot Down Hours After Drone Intercepted Near Mecca

Mecca Targeted? Holy City On Air Raid Alert For First Time As Saudi Intercepts Houthi Drone

‘They Did The Same’: Zelenskyy Says Russian Drones Entered Moldova Twice Around His Travel

India Faces 100% US Tariff Risk As House Advances Russia Sanctions Bill

Is The UK To Be Partitioned? Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland Send Westminster ‘Independence’ Warning

Saudi Arabia Activates Emergency Alerts After Houthi Missile, Drone Attacks; 13 Civilians Injured

Another AI Safety Researcher Quits Major Lab, Warns: 'AI Could Cause Harm In 5 Years'

Business News

Centre Rejects ‘External Pressure’ On UPI Fee, Says 0.4% Charge Is Needed For Sustainability

Share Markets Continue To Rally As Asian Peers Fall Behind, Sensex Soars 300 Points, Nifty Over 23,200

India Crude Oil Price Nears $130: Why Rising Oil Costs Could Hit Inflation, Rupee And Economy

Tata Sons Listing Deadline Passed, Now RBI Files Caveat In Bombay HC: What Happens Next?

UPI Charges From October 15: Paying More Than Rs 2,000? Know What The New Rule Means

West Asia Crisis Hits India’s Rice Exports: Shipments Grow Just 2.1% In April-August

Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 16): Metals Rising, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: 5 Standout Features You Should Know

Sports News

IPL 2027 Auction Venue Update Out: Check Where IPL Auction Is Expected To Happen

India's 10-Gold Medal Dream At Asian Games 2026: These Athletes Will Be In Focus

Rinku Singh To Marry MP Priya Saroj On This Date; Wedding Details Revealed

Lionel Messi Makes Argentina Retirement U-Turn

Sabalenka Handed Hefty Fine Following Emotional Outburst In US Open Final Loss

Cricket History Made: Underdog Team Breaks All Age-Related Records

'I Dated Rohit Sharma': IPL's 'Lucky Mascot' Makes Big Claim, Reveals Relationship Details

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