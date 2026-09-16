NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Expected Anytime Soon, Check Latest Update

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to publish the provisional answer key and candidates’ NEET PG 2026 response sheets on its official website, natboard.edu.in.

The exact date and time of the release have not been confirmed yet.

Candidates will be able to use the response sheet to review the questions they attempted and compare their recorded answers with the correct answers provided in the provisional key. The details will be made available through the candidate login once NBEMS releases the documents.

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The NEET PG 2026 examination was held on August 30. As many as 2,65,980 candidates were scheduled to appear, of whom 2,63,535 completed the examination. Following technical problems at examination centres in Jaipur, a re-examination was conducted on September 5 for 2,445 affected candidates.

The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be announced by September 30.

NEET PG 2026 Response Sheet: What Candidates Can Check

Once released, the response sheet will allow candidates to view their recorded responses alongside the relevant question IDs and correct answers. Candidates can use these details to assess their performance before the result is announced.

The provisional answer key and response sheet are expected to be accessible through the official NBEMS website. Candidates should keep their login details ready to access the documents.

NEET PG 2026 Response Sheet: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Find and open the NEET PG 2026 section.

Step 3: Select the link for the answer key or response sheet.

Step 4: Enter the required login details, including the application number and password.

Step 5: Once logged in, check the question IDs, correct answers, and responses recorded during the examination.

Step 6: Download the response sheet and keep a copy for future reference.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: Be Careful With Unofficial Links

Candidates waiting for the answer key should rely on information and documents published through the official NBEMS portal. Unverified answer key PDFs or links shared through social media may not reflect the official answers.

NBEMS has not yet confirmed the exact date and time for releasing the provisional answer key and response sheets. Candidates should therefore check the official website for the latest announcement instead of relying on unofficial updates.

NEET PG 2026: Marking Scheme

Candidates can use the NEET PG marking scheme to estimate their probable raw score after checking their recorded responses against the provisional answer key.

A correct answer carries 4 marks, while 1 mark is deducted for an incorrect response. Questions that are not attempted carry no marks.

Candidates can therefore compare each marked response with the corresponding correct answer and calculate their probable score based on the applicable marking scheme.

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NEET PG Result 2026: Date

The NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be declared by September 30. Before the result is announced, candidates can use the response sheet and provisional answer key to review their performance and estimate their probable raw score.

As the official release date and time for the answer key and response sheet are yet to be confirmed, candidates should regularly check the NBEMS website for updates.

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