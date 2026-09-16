Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yemen fighting escalates, displacing 125,000, worsening humanitarian conditions.

Houthis claimed strikes on Saudi facilities; deny Mecca drone.

Yemen condemned Mecca drone attempt; blames Houthis and Iran.

Fighting between Yemen's Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces has intensified across several fronts in western Yemen, with military sources reporting intermittent clashes alongside air strikes.

The escalation comes amid a worsening humanitarian situation, with waves of displaced people fleeing towards the countryside in Taiz and Lahj governorates. The United Nations has said around 125,000 people have been displaced since the beginning of the current round of escalation and warned that humanitarian conditions are deteriorating as the fighting spreads across a wider geographical area.

Fighting Intensifies Across Yemen

The latest fighting began in eastern al-Balaq, where intense clashes were reported. Sources told Al Jazeera that the Houthis launched an attack on government positions, but government forces managed to repel it.

Government forces said the Houthis are seeking to advance further into the strategic Kahboub Mountains overlooking the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. Such an advance, they said, would provide the group with greater strategic depth, particularly after its takeover of the key Mayyun Island in the heart of the strait and the Dhubab district south of Mocha.

The southern countryside of Taiz, currently described as the most volatile front, has also witnessed heavy fighting, with government troops saying they repelled a major Houthi attack.

Houthis Claim Strikes On Saudi Oil Facilities

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for attacks targeting oil facilities in Saudi Arabia's port city of Yanbu and the Khamis Mushait Airbase.

The group said the strikes were carried out in response to a barrage of missiles launched by Saudi Arabia against Houthi positions earlier this week.

“The first targeted the Aramco facility in Yanbu with dozens of ballistic missiles and drones, the strikes were precise and direct, thanks be to Allah, causing large fires and widespread destruction,” a statement from the Houthi’s military forces said.

“The second targeted the Khamis Mushait Air Base with a number of ballistic missiles, and the strikes were also precise, thanks be to Allah.”

Saudi Arabia has not commented on the claims.

Yemen Condemns Alleged Mecca Drone Attempt

Yemen's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned what it described as an attempt by Houthi forces to target Mecca with a drone.

According to an official statement, Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed the drone south of the city before it could enter the holy capital's restricted airspace.

The ministry described the alleged attempt as a “flagrant violation” of Saudi sovereignty and an assault on the sanctity of Islam's holiest city. It called the incident a continuation of what it described as the Houthis' hostile approach and previous attempts to target Mecca.

The Houthis have denied targeting Mecca, calling the accusation a “nauseating lie”.

Yemen Blames Houthis, Iran

Yemen's Foreign Ministry said the escalation, along with recent attacks on Saudi cities and infrastructure, highlights the threat posed by the Houthis amid continued Iranian backing. The ministry said this forms part of a broader effort to turn Yemen into a tool serving Tehran's interests.

The ministry reaffirmed Yemen's solidarity with Saudi Arabia and backed its right to take measures to protect its sovereignty and holy sites under international law. It also praised Saudi air defences for intercepting the drone.

It held the Houthis and Iran responsible for the attacks and called for a unified Arab, Islamic and international response. This includes cutting arms supplies to the group, enforcing UN Security Council resolutions and supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government in restoring state authority nationwide.