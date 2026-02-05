Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationUPSC Introduces Major Reforms, Restricts Repeated Civil Services Attempts And IAS–IPS–IFS Options

UPSC Introduces Major Reforms, Restricts Repeated Civil Services Attempts And IAS–IPS–IFS Options

UPSC revises Civil Services Exam 2026 rules, restricting repeat attempts, changing service options, and introducing AI-based security.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 01:10 PM (IST)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced significant changes to the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026, aimed at making the recruitment process more transparent, secure, and disciplined. Every year, lakhs of aspirants prepare for the UPSC exam with dreams of joining prestigious services such as the IAS, IPS, and IFS. With the latest reforms, this journey will now follow clearer and stricter rules. 

In an official notification issued on February 4, 2026, the UPSC introduced major decisions related to service allocation, reappearing in the examination, and digital security. The Commission has made it clear that frequent changes in service preferences, especially the IPS, will no longer be allowed. These measures are intended to prevent misuse of the system by already selected candidates and to ensure fair opportunities for deserving aspirants.  

No Second Chance to Opt for IPS 

Under the new rules, candidates who have already been selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS) will not be permitted to choose the IPS again through CSE 2026. Once selected, candidates will not be allowed to reattempt the exam for the same service. This rule directly impacts those who earlier appeared multiple times only to improve their rank.  

Stricter Rules for IAS and IFS Officers 

The UPSC has also clarified that candidates already serving in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) will not be allowed to appear for the Civil Services Examination again. Moreover, if a candidate is appointed to the IAS or IFS before the main examination, they will not be permitted to take the mains exam.  

One Final Opportunity for Previously Selected Candidates 

Candidates who were selected in CSE 2025 or earlier have been granted limited relief. Such candidates will be given one final opportunity in 2026 or 2027 to use their remaining attempts without resigning from their current service. This relaxation, however, will be allowed only once. 

New Conditions for Group A Service Candidates 

For candidates selected to Group A services in 2026 who wish to appear again for the UPSC exam, prior departmental permission will now be mandatory, confirming that they are not joining training. Failure to either join training or obtain formal exemption will result in cancellation of the 2026 application. If such a candidate clears the exam again in 2027, they will be required to choose only one service, with the other automatically cancelled.  

High-Tech Measures to Curb Malpractice 

To strengthen examination security, UPSC has made AI-based facial recognition and Aadhaar verification compulsory. Candidates will now need to register through a new four-stage online portal fully integrated with Aadhaar. This system aims to curb impersonation, duplicate applications, and other forms of examination fraud. 

These reforms mark a decisive shift in how the UPSC conducts one of India’s most competitive examinations, reinforcing accountability and integrity across the civil services selection process. 

Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
