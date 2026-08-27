UP TET Result 2026 OUT: Check Scorecard, Marks And Direct Download Link

UP TET Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has announced the UP TET Result 2026 on August 26. Candidates who took the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can now access their results through the official websites at updeled.gov.in or upessc.up.gov.in.

The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted from July 2 to July 4 at various centres across Uttar Pradesh. The examination was held for two levels: Paper 1 for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.

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As per the result data, 5.71 lakh candidates have qualified for the primary level, while 7.59 lakh candidates have cleared the upper primary level.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their qualifying status and marks by logging in with their required credentials.

Direct Link To Check - Official PDF

UP TET Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the Candidate Services or Latest Updates section on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the link related to UPTET Result 2026 and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password in the required fields.

Step 5: Submit the login details.

Step 6: Your UP TET 2026 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check your marks and qualifying status carefully.

Step 8: Download the scorecard and keep a copy saved for future reference.

Step 9: Candidates can also take a printout of the results for their records.

UP TET 2026 Category-wise Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for UPTET 2026 are different for candidates belonging to different categories. Candidates can check the required marks below:

General: 90 out of 150 marks — 60%

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 82 out of 150 marks — 55%

Scheduled Caste (SC): 82 out of 150 marks — 55%

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 82 out of 150 marks — 55%

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 82 out of 150 marks — 55%

Candidates who have qualified for UPTET 2026 should keep their scorecards safely, as the result and qualifying certificate may be required during future teacher recruitment processes.

What After UP TET Result 2026?

Qualifying the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is an important eligibility requirement for candidates looking to pursue teaching opportunities. However, clearing UPTET by itself does not amount to appointment to a teaching post.

Candidates who have qualified should therefore keep their result documents, scorecard and other relevant certificates ready for future recruitment opportunities. They should also regularly check official recruitment notifications for details regarding vacancies, eligibility requirements, application procedures, and selection processes.

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UP TET Result 2026: Exam Details

The UPESSC conducted UPTET 2026 across 955 examination centres in 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh. More than 17 lakh candidates appeared for the eligibility test, which was conducted over three days in five shifts.

The examination authority adopted a normalisation process for calculating scores to account for variations across different shifts.

Before the declaration of the result, UPESSC released the provisional answer key on July 8, 2026. Candidates were given an opportunity to check the answers and raise objections against any discrepancies. The objection window remained open until July 14.

With the result now declared, candidates can verify their final marks and qualifying status through the result portal.

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