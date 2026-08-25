UPSC APFC Recruitment 2026: 80 Government Jobs Announced, Check Eligibility And Key Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the recruitment process for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official UPSC recruitment portal at upsconline.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 80 vacancies through direct recruitment.

The online application window began on August 22, 2026, and candidates can submit their forms until September 11, 2026, up to 6 PM. The recruitment examination is scheduled for December 20, 2026.

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Candidates interested in this government's recruitment should check the eligibility conditions, category-wise vacancies, age requirements, application fee and selection process before submitting their applications.

UPSC APFC Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details

UPSC has notified 80 vacancies for the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner position. Of the total posts, three vacancies are earmarked for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

The category-wise distribution of the vacancies is as follows:

UR: 29 posts

EWS: 8 posts

OBC: 18 posts

SC: 15 posts

ST: 10 posts

Candidates should check the official notification for the applicable reservation and eligibility provisions before completing the application process.

UPSC APFC Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates seeking the APFC position must have a degree from a recognised University or an equivalent qualification.

There is no mandatory work experience requirement specified in the notification for applying to the post. However, if the number of applications received is high, UPSC may consider desirable qualifications, higher educational qualifications, or relevant experience while shortlisting candidates.

Therefore, candidates who meet the minimum educational requirement can apply, while the final shortlisting process will be subject to the conditions mentioned in the official recruitment notification.

UPSC APFC Age Limit 2026

The maximum permissible age varies depending on the candidate's category.

For UR and EWS candidates, the upper age limit is 35 years. The limit is 38 years for OBC candidates and 40 years for SC and ST candidates.

PwBD candidates can receive up to 10 years of additional age relaxation, subject to the maximum age limit of 56 years.

Other relaxations may also apply to eligible candidates, including certain government employees, EPFO employees and ex-servicemen. Candidates should refer to the official notification to determine whether they qualify for any additional relaxation.

UPSC APFC Selection Process 2026

The recruitment process will consist of a Recruitment Test and an interview.

The Recruitment Test will carry 300 marks and account for 75 per cent weightage in the selection process. Candidates who progress to the interview stage will face an interview carrying 100 marks, which will have a 25 per cent weightage.

The final selection will therefore take into account performance in both stages according to the weightage prescribed by UPSC.

UPSC APFC Application Fee

Candidates applying for the recruitment are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25.

However, the fee is not applicable to women candidates and candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwBD categories.

Male candidates from the OBC, EWS and unreserved categories are required to pay the prescribed fee while submitting their applications.

UPSC APFC Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The online application process started on August 22, 2026. Candidates have until September 11, 2026, at 6 PM to complete and submit their applications.

The recruitment test is scheduled to be held on December 20, 2026.

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Candidates should avoid waiting until the final day to submit their applications and should carefully verify all information before completing the form.

Candidates Should Check Official Notification

Before applying, candidates should go through the complete UPSC notification to understand the eligibility requirements, age-relaxation rules, reservation provisions, application procedure and selection criteria.

Applicants should also follow the instructions available on the UPSC Online Recruitment Application portal while submitting their forms.

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