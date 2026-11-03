UP PET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet PDF, Raise Objections

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UPSSSC released provisional answer key for PET 2026 exam.

Exam held October 25, 30, November 1, 2026.

Access answer keys on upsssc.gov.in until November 8.

Marking scheme includes 0.25 negative marks for incorrect.

UP PET 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. Candidates who took the examination can now access the answer key through the commission's official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The examination was held on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026, at centres spread across 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The test was conducted in two shifts on each of the three days. To help candidates check their performance, the commission has uploaded separate answer keys for different examination dates, shifts, and master question paper sets.

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Candidates must download the answer key corresponding to their examination schedule and question paper set to calculate their probable scores accurately. The provisional answer keys will be available on the official website until November 8, 2026.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026: Important Details

Candidates can refer to the following details to know more about the examination and the provisional answer key.

Exam Name: Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026

Conducting Authority: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

Exam Dates: October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026

Exam Centres: 60 districts across Uttar Pradesh

Exam Shifts: Two shifts per day

Answer Key Status: Released

Last Date To Access Answer Keys: November 8, 2026

Official Website: upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Open the relevant answer key notification.

Step 4: Choose the answer key corresponding to your examination date and shift.

Step 5: Select the correct master question paper set.

Step 6: Download the answer key PDF

Step 7: Save the document and compare the answers with your response sheet.

UPSSSC PET 2026: Check Marking Scheme

Before estimating their performance, candidates should take note of the marking rules applicable to the examination. The marking scheme includes both positive and negative markings.

The following rules apply while calculating the probable score:

Correct Answer: 1 mark awarded.

Incorrect Answer: 0.25 marks deducted.

Unanswered Question: No marks awarded or deducted.

The negative marking provision means candidates must account for incorrect responses while estimating their overall marks.

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UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026: How To Raise Objections?

Candidates who identify an incorrect answer or discrepancy in the provisional answer key should refer to the official UPSSSC website for details about the objection submission procedure.

They should follow the instructions issued by the commission and submit supporting documents, wherever required, within the deadline specified by the authority. Candidates are advised to check the official notification carefully for the applicable objection-related instructions.

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