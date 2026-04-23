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HomeEducationUP Board 12th Result 2026 OUT: UPMSP Class 12 Result Declared At upmsp.edu.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UP Board 12th Result 2026 OUT: UPMSP Class 12 Result Declared At upmsp.edu.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UP Board 12th Result Out LIVE: UP Board 12th Result 2026 declared at upmsp.edu.in. Check UPMSP Class 12 scores, download marksheet, and access direct link now.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 04:27 PM (IST)

UP Board 12th Result Out LIVE : The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced the Class 12 board exam results today at 4 PM. Students can check their UPMSP Class 12 Result 2026 on the official websites at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.  

To access the UP-Board results, students must enter their roll number and other required login details as provided on the admit card. Once the UPMSP result appears on the screen, it is advisable to download and keep a copy for future reference. 

The official websites may slow down due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, students can also check their results on abplive.com/education — CLICK HERE.

The online marksheet for UP Board Class 12 Result 2026 is provisional in nature and can be used for admission purposes. Students may rely on this digital document for college applications until the original certificates are issued by their schools. It is recommended to download and store the marksheet securely for later use. 

Direct Link To Check - UP Board Result 2026 Via abplive.com 

UP Board Class 12th Result 2026: How to Check 

Step 1: Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for “UP Board Class 12 Result 2026” 

Step 3: Enter your roll number along with the required details 

Step 4: Your Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 5: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future use 

Direct Link To Check - UP Board Result 2026 (Official Website)

UP Board Class 12 Result 2026: What Happens If You Fall Short of Marks? 

Not every student may clear the minimum qualifying marks, but there is still an opportunity to improve. The board offers compartment examinations, giving students a chance to reappear and enhance their scores without losing an academic year. 

ALSO READ: UP Board Result 2026: Website Slow? Check Scores via SMS & DigiLocker Easily

The scale of the UP-Board exams once again highlights the magnitude of the process. This year, the examinations were held from February 18 to March 12, 2026, across an extensive network of around 8,000 centres throughout Uttar Pradesh.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Board Class 12 Result 2026 UP Board 12th Result 2026 UPMSP Class 12 Scores UPMSP Class 12 Topper List UP 12th Topper Up Board 12 Topper List 2026
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