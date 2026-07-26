Anti-Paper Leak Laws: Which Indian State Has the Toughest Punishment?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Laws like Uttarakhand's impose life imprisonment, multi-crore fines.

The recent NEET paper leak controversy and the nationwide student protests that followed have once again brought the issue of examination malpractice into sharp focus. The row, which culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, has intensified demands for stricter safeguards to protect the integrity of competitive examinations. In response to repeated paper leak incidents over the years, several Indian states have enacted stringent anti-paper leak laws, prescribing penalties ranging from long prison terms to life imprisonment and multi-crore fines for offenders.

The Toughest Laws

Uttarakhand is widely regarded as having the country's toughest anti-paper leak legislation. Introduced in February 2023, the law provides for life imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 10 crore for organised paper leak syndicates. Candidates found using unfair means can face up to three years in prison, fines of Rs 5 lakh, and a ban from competitive examinations for two to five years.

Jharkhand, which introduced a similar law in November 2023, also prescribes life imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 10 crore for those involved in paper leak rackets. Candidates caught cheating can face prison terms of up to seven years and fines reaching Rs 1 crore.

Uttar Pradesh strengthened its legal framework through the Public Examination Act in July 2024. The law allows life imprisonment, confiscation of illegally acquired assets and fines of up to Rs 1 crore for those responsible for paper leaks.

Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan Twice Offered To Resign Before Govt Accepted Exit: Sources

Other States Tighten Rules

Several other states have also introduced stringent legislation in recent years.

Odisha, under a law implemented in February 2025, prescribes three to ten years' imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 1 crore for organised paper leaks. Chhattisgarh's law, effective from March 2026, provides for up to 10 years in prison, fines of Rs 1 crore, and seizure of offenders' property.

In Bihar, offenders can face up to 10 years' imprisonment and fines of Rs 1 crore, while Rajasthan provides prison terms of five to ten years and penalties ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore. Gujarat also mandates seven to ten years' imprisonment and fines starting at Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh have enacted their own anti-paper leak laws, with punishments varying from three years to life imprisonment, alongside substantial financial penalties aimed at deterring examination fraud and organised cheating networks.

Also Read: 'I Accept It With Deep Sense Of Duty': Pralhad Joshi After Taking Charge As Education Minister

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