Rishikanta Singh Matches Commonwealth Games Record, Wins India's First Silver In Weightlifting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chanambam Rishikanta Singh secured India's first weightlifting silver medal.

He equaled Games record in snatch; Malaysian won gold.

Rishikanta's silver highlights his impressive rise in 60kg.

CWG 2026: Chanambam Rishikanta Singh gave India its first weightlifting medal of the Commonwealth Games 2026 after winning silver in the men's 60kg event on Sunday. The Indian lifter matched the Commonwealth Games record in the snatch before finishing second overall behind Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan, who produced a record-breaking performance in the clean and jerk to claim gold.

Games Record In Snatch Sets Up Medal Battle

The contest developed into a two-way fight between Rishikanta and Kasdan from the opening discipline.

Both lifters successfully cleared 121kg in the snatch, equalling the Commonwealth Games record and putting themselves clear of the rest of the field heading into the clean and jerk.

With both athletes level after the first discipline, the gold medal was decided in the final round of lifts.

Kasdan Produces Record Lift To Secure Gold

Malaysia's Kasdan delivered when it mattered most, lifting 152kg in the clean and jerk to set a new Commonwealth Games record.

His combined total of 273kg proved enough to secure the gold medal.

Rishikanta managed a best lift of 143kg in the clean and jerk, finishing with an overall total of 264kg, comfortably enough for silver.

Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya claimed the bronze medal with a combined lift of 260kg, leaving the Indian just four kilograms clear of third place.

Remarkable Rise In New Weight Category

The medal continues Rishikanta's impressive progress over the past two seasons.

The Indian Army athlete competed in the 55kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 but finished outside the medals.

His move to the 60kg division has transformed his results. At the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad, he won gold with a national-record total of 271kg (120kg snatch and 151kg clean and jerk), earning qualification for major international events.

He also represented India at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships in Forde, Norway, further establishing himself among the country's leading lifters in the lighter weight classes.

Although India are still waiting for their first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Rishikanta's silver and his Games record in the snatch provide another reminder of his steady rise on the international stage.