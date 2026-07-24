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English NewsEducationHaryana Unveils Future-Ready School Education Roadmap; Here's What It Means For Students And Parents

Haryana Unveils Future-Ready School Education Roadmap; Here's What It Means For Students And Parents

Haryana unveiled its future-ready school education roadmap, focusing on skills, values, sports, entrepreneurship, FLN, and teacher training to support students' holistic growth and learning.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haryana presented its future-ready school education roadmap at conclave.
  • Focus includes character building, skills, sports, and foundational learning.
  • Minister stressed teachers' role; proposed advanced training collaboration.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Thursday presented the state's roadmap for future-ready school education, stressing character building, skills, entrepreneurship and sports alongside academics at a national education ministers' conclave in New Delhi.

The two-day conclave, chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reviewed the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and discussed key priorities for strengthening school education across the country, according to an official statement.

Addressing the gathering, Dhanda described teachers as the greatest strength of Haryana's education system and the real architects of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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He said education should extend beyond textbook learning and intellectual development to nurture children's character, moral values, self-confidence and emotional understanding.

The minister said Haryana's education policy aims to provide every child with equal opportunities based on individual interests and abilities.

Schools, he said, are being transformed into institutions that nurture students' aspirations, talents and overall personality rather than functioning merely as centres of academic instruction.

Highlighting the state's key initiatives, Dhanda said the government is strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and working to improve learning outcomes.

He said practical and skill-oriented curricula are being introduced to enhance employability and promote entrepreneurship among students. At the same time, modern sports infrastructure is being developed to identify and nurture sporting talent from the school level.

Emphasising the role of teachers, Dhanda said they not only impart knowledge but also instil discipline, values and self-confidence, thereby shaping the future of the nation.

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He also proposed strengthening teacher training through collaboration with premier institutions such as ITIs, IIMTs, IIMs and CSIR to make training more contemporary, research-driven and outcome-oriented.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Vijay Dahiya, and Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) State Project Director Swapnil Ravindra Patil were also present at the conclave. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of Haryana's new roadmap for school education?

Haryana's roadmap emphasizes character building, skills, entrepreneurship, and sports, alongside traditional academics. The aim is to move beyond textbook learning to nurture overall personality.

What initiatives is Haryana implementing to improve learning outcomes and student employability?

Haryana is strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and introducing practical, skill-oriented curricula. This aims to enhance employability and promote entrepreneurship among students.

How is Haryana planning to strengthen teacher training?

Haryana proposes strengthening teacher training through collaborations with premier institutions like ITIs, IIMTs, IIMs, and CSIR. This is to ensure training is more contemporary, research-driven, and outcome-oriented.

Published at : 24 Jul 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Haryana Education Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda Future-Ready Education
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