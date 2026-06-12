UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Release Update And Download Steps

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the UGC NET June 2026 examination. The UGC NET June 2026 admit card is expected to be released shortly on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Once available, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in with their credentials.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, 2026, at examination centres across the country.

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How To Download UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the UGC NET June 2026 admit card.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security code.

Step 4: Submit the details to log in.

Step 5: Download the admit card and verify all the information carefully.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for examination day.

Candidates should ensure that all details mentioned on the admit card are correct. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the NTA for assistance at the earliest.

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UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip Now Available

The NTA has activated the link for downloading the UGC NET June 2026 city intimation slip. This document informs candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted, helping them make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

However, candidates should note that the city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card and cannot be used to gain entry to the examination hall.

To access the city intimation slip, candidates need to log in to the official website using their application number and date of birth.

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