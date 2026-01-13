Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationTwo Arunachal Pradesh Students Win National Waste Innovation Challenge, Get Republic Day Invite

Two Arunachal Pradesh Students Win National Waste Innovation Challenge, Get Republic Day Invite

Two Class 12 students from Arunachal Pradesh win national waste innovation contest, earning special Republic Day invite in New Delhi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 04:28 PM (IST)

Itanagar: Two school students from Arunachal Pradesh's remote Namsai district have been invited as special guests for the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi after they won a national competition on waste management.

Nang Sujata Jenow and Kusum Kumari Mishra, both class 12 students of Science at the Government Higher Secondary School in Chongkham, earned an invitation through their exceptional performance in the school innovation marathon (SIM), a national initiative under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) of NITI Aayog, according to an official statement.

The duo stood out in a rigorous national online competition focused on managing plastic waste, it said.

Their project, which emphasised practical solutions for a plastic-free future and showcased a high degree of scientific temper, captured the attention of national evaluators, the statement said.

Under the guidance of their teacher, Moirangtham Surchand Singh, the students developed an innovative approach that aligns with India's sustainability goals, it said.

"Their stewardship and hard work not only brought laurels to our institution but have also proven that our youth are the key to achieving a sustainable India," the school's principal, Toni Pertin, said. 

Also read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Republic Day 2026
