School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

IMD Warns Of Severe Cold Across North India; Dense Fog Till January 15

Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen

'Milap Or Vilap' Shinde Slams Thackerays, Warns Mumbai Can’t Be Taken Away

J&K: Samba Security Heightens After Suspected Pakistani Drone Sighting

‘No Transit Visa For Indians Anymore’: Germany Eases Travel Rules For Indian Passengers

Raj Thackeray’s ‘Rasmalai’ Jibe At Annamalai; BJP Leader Hits Back: ‘Try Chopping Off My Legs’

Wife's Education No Excuse To Deny Maintenance: Allahabad High Court Ruling

International News

Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’

Trump Calls Himself 'Acting President Of Venezuela' In Truth Social Post

Pakistan Claims JF-17 Sales Surge After Operation Sindoor Could End IMF Bailouts In 6 Months

‘We Don’t Want War But…’ Iran Hits Back At Trump Threat As Protests Rage

Another Hindu Man, Prolay Chaki, Dies In Police Custody In Bangladesh

‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500

Business News

Ethereum (ETH) Sits Around $3.1K, But Traders Are Watching This New Token For A 26x Move

Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs 7 Lakh Crore Investment Plan For Gujarat At Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Govt Should Refrain From Hiking Income Tax Surcharge On Super-Rich In Budget: Experts

TCS Tightens WFO Rules, Stalls Appraisals For Some Employees Over Non-Compliance

Sports News

Fan Frenzy! Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Surpass 2017 ODI World Cup Sales - Report

T20 World Cup Venue Drama: BCCI Responds To Bangladesh Relocation Reports

History Made: Mohammad Nabi & Son Hasan Isakhil Script Cricket Folklore In BPL

Injured Washington Sundar Exits IND vs NZ ODI Series, Badoni Called Up As Replacement

India's Injury Woes Before T20 World Cup Deepen As Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ ODIs

