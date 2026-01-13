Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSchool Assembly News Headlines Today January 13, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today January 13, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

The school assembly news headlines for today, January 13, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 08:14 AM (IST)

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments. 

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena. 

National News   

  • IMD Warns Of Severe Cold Across North India; Dense Fog Till January 15 
  • Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen 
  • 'Milap Or Vilap' Shinde Slams Thackerays, Warns Mumbai Can’t Be Taken Away 
  • J&K: Samba Security Heightens After Suspected Pakistani Drone Sighting 
  • ‘No Transit Visa For Indians Anymore’: Germany Eases Travel Rules For Indian Passengers 
  • Raj Thackeray’s ‘Rasmalai’ Jibe At Annamalai; BJP Leader Hits Back: ‘Try Chopping Off My Legs’ 
  • Wife's Education No Excuse To Deny Maintenance: Allahabad High Court Ruling 

International News   

  • Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’ 
  • Trump Calls Himself 'Acting President Of Venezuela' In Truth Social Post 
  • Pakistan Claims JF-17 Sales Surge After Operation Sindoor Could End IMF Bailouts In 6 Months 
  • ‘We Don’t Want War But…’ Iran Hits Back At Trump Threat As Protests Rage 
  • Another Hindu Man, Prolay Chaki, Dies In Police Custody In Bangladesh 
  • ‘We’re Ready To Talk, But…’: Iran’s Pezeshkian Blames US, Israel As Protest Death Toll Crosses 500 

Business News   

  • Ethereum (ETH) Sits Around $3.1K, But Traders Are Watching This New Token For A 26x Move 
  • Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs 7 Lakh Crore Investment Plan For Gujarat At Vibrant Gujarat Summit 
  • Govt Should Refrain From Hiking Income Tax Surcharge On Super-Rich In Budget: Experts 
  • TCS Tightens WFO Rules, Stalls Appraisals For Some Employees Over Non-Compliance 

Sports News   

  • Fan Frenzy! Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Surpass 2017 ODI World Cup Sales - Report 
  • T20 World Cup Venue Drama: BCCI Responds To Bangladesh Relocation Reports 
  • History Made: Mohammad Nabi & Son Hasan Isakhil Script Cricket Folklore In BPL 
  • Injured Washington Sundar Exits IND vs NZ ODI Series, Badoni Called Up As Replacement 
  • India's Injury Woes Before T20 World Cup Deepen As Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ ODIs 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
School Assembly News Headlines
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
World
‘We Don’t Want War But…’ Iran Hits Back At Trump Threat As Protests Rage
‘We Don’t Want War But…’ Iran Hits Back At Trump Threat As Protests Rage
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget