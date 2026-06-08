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HomeEducationTS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2026 Result Out At tgpolycet.nic.in, Direct Link Here

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2026 Result Out At tgpolycet.nic.in, Direct Link Here

TG POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 is out. Candidates must complete fee payment, self-reporting, and admission by June 9.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 12:38 PM (IST)

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the Phase 1 seat allotment results for TG POLYCET 2026 counselling. Candidates who took part in the counselling process can now view their allotment status through the official counselling portal, tgpolycet.nic.in. 

With the allotment list now available, shortlisted candidates must complete the next stages of the admission process within the prescribed timeline. Authorities have advised students to carefully check their allotment details and ensure that all required formalities are completed before the deadline to avoid losing their seats.  

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Exam 2026: No Internet, No Outside Contact, NTA Puts Paper Setters Under Strict Isolation Until June 21

TG POLYCET 2026 Admission Timeline Announced 

According to the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats must pay the admission fee and complete the online self-reporting process by June 9, 2026. 

In addition, students are required to report physically to their allotted institutions on June 8 or June 9 to finalise admission procedures. The department has made it clear that failure to complete these steps within the stipulated period could affect a candidate’s admission status. 

Officials have also cautioned that any student who does not pay the prescribed admission fee before the deadline will forfeit the allotted seat automatically. 

How to Check TG POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official TG POLYCET counseling website. 

Step 2: Click on the seat allotment result link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Submit the details. 

Step 5: View the allotment results displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the result for future reference. 

Documents Required for Admission Verification 

Students must carry all relevant documents while reporting to the allotted college for verification and admission formalities. These include: 

  • TG POLYCET 2026 hall ticket and rank card 
  • Study certificates from Class 4 to Class 10 
  • SSC or equivalent examination marks memo 
  • Birth certificate 
  • Community certificate 
  • Certificates applicable to private candidates 
  • Local or non-local status certificate, if required 
  • Conduct certificate from the institution last attended 
  • Medical fitness certificate 
  • Minority certificate, if applicable 
  • Income certificate issued by the Mandal Revenue Officer in 2026 
  • Any other supporting documents specified by authorities 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: NTA Issues Exam City Slips Ahead Of June 21 Retest; Check How To Download

Fee Payment and Self-Reporting Mandatory 

After seat allotment, candidates must confirm their admission by paying the required fee online through net banking, credit card, or debit card. The online self-reporting process is also compulsory and must be completed before the closing date. 

The Department of Technical Education has advised students to finish fee payment, self-reporting, and college reporting within the given schedule to secure their allotted seats successfully.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Exam Exam Result Exam 2026 TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2026 TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2026 Result TS POLYCET 2026 TS POLYCET 2026 Exam
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