TS POLYCET Seat Allotment 2026 Result Out At tgpolycet.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the Phase 1 seat allotment results for TG POLYCET 2026 counselling. Candidates who took part in the counselling process can now view their allotment status through the official counselling portal, tgpolycet.nic.in.

With the allotment list now available, shortlisted candidates must complete the next stages of the admission process within the prescribed timeline. Authorities have advised students to carefully check their allotment details and ensure that all required formalities are completed before the deadline to avoid losing their seats.

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TG POLYCET 2026 Admission Timeline Announced

According to the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats must pay the admission fee and complete the online self-reporting process by June 9, 2026.

In addition, students are required to report physically to their allotted institutions on June 8 or June 9 to finalise admission procedures. The department has made it clear that failure to complete these steps within the stipulated period could affect a candidate’s admission status.

Officials have also cautioned that any student who does not pay the prescribed admission fee before the deadline will forfeit the allotted seat automatically.

How to Check TG POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official TG POLYCET counseling website.

Step 2: Click on the seat allotment result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View the allotment results displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the result for future reference.

Documents Required for Admission Verification

Students must carry all relevant documents while reporting to the allotted college for verification and admission formalities. These include:

TG POLYCET 2026 hall ticket and rank card

Study certificates from Class 4 to Class 10

SSC or equivalent examination marks memo

Birth certificate

Community certificate

Certificates applicable to private candidates

Local or non-local status certificate, if required

Conduct certificate from the institution last attended

Medical fitness certificate

Minority certificate, if applicable

Income certificate issued by the Mandal Revenue Officer in 2026

Any other supporting documents specified by authorities

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Fee Payment and Self-Reporting Mandatory

After seat allotment, candidates must confirm their admission by paying the required fee online through net banking, credit card, or debit card. The online self-reporting process is also compulsory and must be completed before the closing date.

The Department of Technical Education has advised students to finish fee payment, self-reporting, and college reporting within the given schedule to secure their allotted seats successfully.

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