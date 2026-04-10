The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 shortly, with indications pointing to an announcement later this week. While the exact date and time are yet to be confirmed, officials are likely to share the schedule soon. Once declared, students will be able to access their scores through the official portal at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations should keep their login credentials ready, as accessing the results will require specific details such as hall ticket number, category, and exam year.

Here’s everything you need to know, direct link, steps, and alternative ways to check your marks instantly.

How to Check TS Inter Result 2026 Online at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana Board of Intermediate Education

Step 2: Click on the “TS Inter 1st Year Result 2026” or “TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2026” link

Step 3: Enter the required details such as result year, class, category, and hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference

TS Inter Result 2026 via SMS and DigiLocker

Apart from the website, students can also retrieve their results via SMS or through DigiLocker.

For SMS access:

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone

Step 2: Type the message in the given format:

For 1st Year: TSGEN1

For 2nd Year: TSGEN2

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263

Step 4: Your TS Inter result will be sent to your phone as an SMS

Via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit its official website

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar

Step 3: Go to the “Education” or “Issued Documents” section

Step 4: Select Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)

Step 5: Click on “Intermediate 1st Year” or “2nd Year Marksheet”

Step 6: Enter your hall ticket number and required details

Step 7: View your marksheet on the screen

Step 8: Download and save it for future reference

Direct Link to Check TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 - (To Be Actice Soon)

What the TS Inter Marksheet Will Include

The marks memo released online will carry important student details such as name, hall ticket number, subjects, marks obtained, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students who clear the 1st year will move to the next academic level, while those passing the 2nd year will become eligible for higher education opportunities.

TS Inter Marksheet Details & Supplementary Exam Update

The board is expected to announce both 1st and 2nd year results simultaneously during an official press briefing. Following the announcement, the result link will be activated online. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

Additionally, details regarding the supplementary examinations are likely to be released soon after the results. These exams will provide an opportunity for students who could not clear their papers.

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