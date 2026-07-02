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English NewsEducationQuote Of The Day | Why APJ Abdul Kalam Believed Dreams Lead To Action

Quote Of The Day | Why APJ Abdul Kalam Believed Dreams Lead To Action

Thursday Motivational Quote Of The Day: APJ Abdul Kalam's famous quote inspires people to dream big, think positively and turn their dreams into action through hard work and determination.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • APJ Abdul Kalam, former President, inspired millions as scientist.
  • His famous quote,
  • Dreams transform into thoughts, guiding purposeful actions into reality.
  • Kalam frequently shared this inspiring message with students, youth.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (1931–2015) was one of India's most respected scientists, educators and leaders. Widely known as the "Missile Man of India" for his pivotal role in the country's missile and space programmes, he later served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. Beyond his scientific achievements, Kalam inspired millions through his speeches, books and interactions with young people. His simple yet powerful words on dreams, education and hard work continue to motivate students, professionals and aspiring leaders across the world.

APJ Abdul Kalam’s Famous Quote And Its Meaning

"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." - APJ Abdul Kalam

This is one of Dr Kalam's most celebrated quotes, reflecting his belief that every great achievement begins with a dream. According to him, dreams are not merely visions seen while sleeping but ambitions that inspire people to think creatively and work purposefully. Once a dream takes shape in the mind, it becomes a thought, and those thoughts ultimately guide meaningful actions. The quote encourages individuals to dream big, stay determined and convert their aspirations into reality through consistent effort, discipline and perseverance. It remains a timeless reminder that success starts with imagination but is achieved through action.

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When And Where Was It Said?

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam frequently shared this message during his interactions with students, educational institutions and public gatherings throughout his career. The quote is most commonly associated with his inspirational speeches delivered to young people in India, where he urged them to dream big and contribute to the nation's development. While the exact date and location of its first utterance have not been definitively documented, the line became widely recognised through his lectures, interviews and writings, particularly in his efforts to inspire the youth. Today, it stands as one of his defining messages, symbolising hope, ambition and the power of turning dreams into reality.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Dr APJ Abdul Kalam?

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was a highly respected Indian scientist, educator, and leader. He was known as the

What is Dr. Kalam's famous quote about dreams?

His celebrated quote is:

What is the meaning of Dr. Kalam's quote

The quote suggests that all significant achievements start with a dream. Dreams evolve into thoughts, which then motivate and guide individuals to take purposeful action.

Where did Dr. Kalam often share his message about dreams?

He frequently shared this message during interactions with students and public gatherings. It became widely known through his speeches, particularly those aimed at inspiring young people.

Published at : 02 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
APJ Abdul Kalam Thursday Motivation Quote Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote
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