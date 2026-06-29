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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day: ‘If I Fall, I Get Up’ - Kareena Kapoor’s Inspiring Take On Success And Failure

Quote Of The Day: ‘If I Fall, I Get Up’ - Kareena Kapoor’s Inspiring Take On Success And Failure

Kareena Kapoor believes success and failure are temporary. She says the key to life is to keep moving forward, rise after every setback, and never stop striving.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • This consistent outlook often emerges in her public interactions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of Bollywood's most successful and enduring stars. Making her debut in 2000 with Refugee, she has built an illustrious career spanning over two decades, delivering memorable performances in films such as Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, and 3 Idiots. Known for her versatility, confidence, and strong individuality, Kareena has consistently reinvented herself both professionally and personally. Beyond acting, she is admired for her candid personality and inspiring outlook on life, making her a role model for millions of fans across the globe.

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Quote And Its Meaning

"I don't take success and failure seriously. The only thing I do seriously is march forward. If I fall, I get up and march again." – Kareena Kapoor

This powerful quote by Kareena Kapoor reflects her resilient approach towards life and career. The actress emphasises that neither success nor failure should define a person's journey. Instead of dwelling on achievements or setbacks, she believes in continuously moving forward.

The quote highlights the importance of perseverance and determination. Failures are inevitable, but what truly matters is the ability to rise after every fall and continue striving towards one's goals. Kareena's words encourage people to adopt a positive mindset, learn from setbacks, and never allow temporary disappointments to stop them from progressing. It serves as a reminder that resilience and consistency are often the keys to long-term success.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Shakira’s Powerful Message On Sacrifice Reminds Us What Success Really Takes

 When And Where Was It Said?

Kareena Kapoor has shared similar thoughts during several interviews and public interactions while discussing her career, personal growth, and experiences in the film industry. The quote is widely attributed to her media conversations, where she spoke about handling both success and criticism with equal composure. Although the exact occasion and date of the statement remain unclear, the sentiment perfectly reflects Kareena's well-known philosophy of staying focused, embracing challenges, and always moving ahead despite obstacles.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where has Kareena Kapoor shared her thoughts on resilience and moving forward?

She has shared similar thoughts in various interviews and public interactions while discussing her career, growth, and industry experiences.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Quote Kareena Kapoor Inspirational Quote
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