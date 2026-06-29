Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This consistent outlook often emerges in her public interactions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of Bollywood's most successful and enduring stars. Making her debut in 2000 with Refugee, she has built an illustrious career spanning over two decades, delivering memorable performances in films such as Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, and 3 Idiots. Known for her versatility, confidence, and strong individuality, Kareena has consistently reinvented herself both professionally and personally. Beyond acting, she is admired for her candid personality and inspiring outlook on life, making her a role model for millions of fans across the globe.

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Quote And Its Meaning

"I don't take success and failure seriously. The only thing I do seriously is march forward. If I fall, I get up and march again." – Kareena Kapoor

This powerful quote by Kareena Kapoor reflects her resilient approach towards life and career. The actress emphasises that neither success nor failure should define a person's journey. Instead of dwelling on achievements or setbacks, she believes in continuously moving forward.

The quote highlights the importance of perseverance and determination. Failures are inevitable, but what truly matters is the ability to rise after every fall and continue striving towards one's goals. Kareena's words encourage people to adopt a positive mindset, learn from setbacks, and never allow temporary disappointments to stop them from progressing. It serves as a reminder that resilience and consistency are often the keys to long-term success.

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When And Where Was It Said?

Kareena Kapoor has shared similar thoughts during several interviews and public interactions while discussing her career, personal growth, and experiences in the film industry. The quote is widely attributed to her media conversations, where she spoke about handling both success and criticism with equal composure. Although the exact occasion and date of the statement remain unclear, the sentiment perfectly reflects Kareena's well-known philosophy of staying focused, embracing challenges, and always moving ahead despite obstacles.