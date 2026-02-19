Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Three Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operations Underway

Three Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operations Underway

Bomb threat emails to three Delhi schools trigger evacuations; searches clear campuses as police trace the source.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 11:42 AM (IST)

NEW DELHI: At least three schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Thursday morning, leading to immediate evacuations and search operations by emergency services, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

"We received information about bomb threat e-mails sent to three schools: CRPF Public School and St Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure," the DFS officer said.

Police personnel, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and local administrative officials were deployed at the schools soon after the alerts were received, officials added.

Students Evacuated, Probe Underway 

As a precaution, school authorities safely evacuated all students and staff while search operations were conducted. Officials said no suspicious items were found during the initial checks, adding that thorough sanitisation of the campuses is still in progress. 

Police confirmed that cyber teams have been alerted and efforts are ongoing to trace the source of the threatening emails. 

“The emails are being analysed to verify their origin and authenticity. We are also checking whether similar threats were sent to other institutions,” a police officer said. 

Further investigation is currently underway, police added. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
