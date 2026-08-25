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English NewsEducationTamil Nadu Schools, Colleges To Get New Safety Colour Codes, Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu Schools, Colleges To Get New Safety Colour Codes, Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu plans colour coding for school and college buildings to identify structural risks, urgent repairs and buildings considered safe for five years.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 11:44 AM (IST)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has proposed introducing colour coding for structural safety status of schools and college buildings to facilitate taking up prompt maintenance, Minister Aadhav Arjuna informed on Monday.

The colours - red sticker, yellow and green sticker - will be used to categorise the structural strength of the buildings housing government-run educational institutions to indicate high-risk buildings that must be closed immediately for repairs, buildings requiring urgent repairs, and buildings deemed safe for next five years.

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"The survey data for each Assembly constituency will be shared with MLAs concerned for close monitoring and prevention of maintenance lapses, as per Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's instruction," Arjuna told the Assembly.

The move would ensure safe and quality infrastructure for the students on par with private institutions. A specific budget has been earmarked for taking up maintenance work, the minister added. 

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(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Tamil Nadu Colleges Tamil Nadu News Tamil Nadu Schools Tamil NAdu
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