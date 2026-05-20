TN SSLC Result 2026 Declared: Tamil Nadu Records 94.31% Pass Rate, Girls Shine Again

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has officially announced the TN SSLC Class 10 Result 2026, with the state registering an overall pass percentage of 94.31 per cent. Students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations can now access their scorecards through the official portals at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

This year’s performance marks a noticeable rise compared to the previous year, when the overall pass percentage stood at 93.80 per cent. More than 8.71 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 public examinations conducted across the state.

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Girls Continue To Outperform Boys In TN SSLC Exams

Girls once again recorded better results than boys in the Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations. According to the official data, girls achieved a pass percentage of 96.47 per cent, while boys registered 92.15 per cent.

The results also reflected strong performances from government institutions. Government schools across Tamil Nadu secured a pass percentage of 91.86 per cent in the Class 10 board examinations. The data highlights consistent academic improvement among students studying in state-run schools.

A total of 5,171 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass results this year. Out of these, 1,931 were government schools, showcasing an encouraging improvement in academic standards.

Pudukkottai Emerges As Best-Performing District

Among all districts, Pudukkottai recorded the highest success rate in the TN SSLC Result 2026. The district achieved an impressive pass percentage of 97.57 per cent, making it the top-performing district in this year’s board examination results.

The strong district-wise performance reflects improved preparation levels and better academic outcomes across Tamil Nadu schools.

How Students Can Check TN SSLC Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “SSLC Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Submit the details to access the provisional marksheet.

Step 5: Download and print the result for future reference.

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TN SSLC Result 2026: Passing Criteria

Students must note that, according to the official passing criteria, candidates are required to score a minimum of 35 marks in each subject to pass the Tamil Nadu SSLC examination.

Education department figures further revealed that over 17.6 lakh students appeared for the 2026 Class 10 SSLC and Class 11 HSC+1 board examinations combined. While nearly 8.71 lakh students took the SSLC examinations, around 8.07 lakh candidates appeared for the HSC+1 examinations. Both sets of results have now been declared.

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