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HomeEducationSSC Introduces Major Exam Reform: Full Marks For Incorrect Questions From 2026

SSC Introduces Major Exam Reform: Full Marks For Incorrect Questions From 2026

SSC introduces new exam rules from 2026. Candidates to get full marks for incorrect questions. Check key changes, answer key process and updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 11:52 AM (IST)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a significant overhaul in its examination process, bringing relief to lakhs of government job aspirants across the country. SSC exams are a crucial gateway for candidates preparing for various government recruitments, but concerns over flawed questions, unclear wording, and technical glitches have long troubled examinees. 

Over the years, candidates have repeatedly raised complaints about such issues, with some cases even reaching courts and leading to protests nationwide. Taking these concerns into account, the commission has now decided to introduce a more transparent, fair, and reliable system. The revised process will come into effect from 2026 and is expected to benefit candidates significantly. 

From 2026, candidates will get full marks for wrong questions, making the system more fair and transparent.

SSC Answer Key Objection Process Explained 

SSC has announced the implementation of a new objection management system for computer-based examinations. Under this system, candidates will be given an opportunity to raise concerns after the exam. 

If any question in the exam is found to be incorrect, incomplete, or unclear, it will be removed. Importantly, full marks for such questions will be awarded to all candidates. This ensures that no student is disadvantaged due to errors in the question paper. 

Why SSC Introduced These Exam Reforms 

The decision follows multiple complaints from candidates, RTI applications, and observations made by courts. In recent examinations, issues related to incorrect questions and technical problems triggered protests across the country. 

This move is being seen as a major step towards making the examination system more transparent and fairer. With the new rules in place, candidates will no longer have to worry about losing marks due to flawed questions. 

Opportunity to Challenge Answer Key 

As per the updated process, SSC will first release a provisional answer key after the examination. Candidates will be able to review and raise objections if needed. 

Subject experts will then examine these objections before releasing the final answer key. If a question has more than one correct answer, all candidates who selected the correct option will receive full marks. However, negative markings will still apply to incorrect responses. 

New Rules on Out-of-Syllabus Questions and Language 

If any question is found to be outside the prescribed syllabus, it will also be removed, and full marks will be granted to all candidates. SSC has clarified that such instances are rare. 

Additionally, candidates must take the exam in the language they selected while filling out the application form. While questions will be available in both Hindi and English, answers must be provided in the chosen language. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
SSC Education News SSC New Exam Reform SSC Answer Key Objection SSC Introduced These Exam Reforms
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