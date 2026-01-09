Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSSC Exam Calendar 2026–27 Released: Check Tentative Dates For CGL, CHSL, JE And More

SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27 Released: Check Tentative Dates For CGL, CHSL, JE And More

SSC has released the tentative exam calendar for 2026–27. Check expected notification dates and exam months for CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, GD Constable and more.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 11:00 AM (IST)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released its tentative examination calendar for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle, bringing much-needed clarity, and relief, to lakhs of aspirants aiming for central government jobs. For candidates juggling multiple exams and long-term preparation plans, this early roadmap offers a valuable head start.

The newly published schedule outlines expected timelines for notification releases, application windows, and examination months for SSC’s flagship recruitment tests. These include popular exams such as CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer, Sub-Inspector, and GD Constable, among others. While the dates are provisional, they provide a reliable framework for planning the year ahead.

With this calendar now in place, aspirants can structure their study strategies more effectively, avoid last-minute rushes, and stay focused on their goals. SSC conducts these examinations annually to recruit candidates across various ministries, departments, and government organizations, making them some of the most competitive exams in the country.

SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27: Full tentative schedule

As per the official SSC calendar, most major examinations are expected to kick off from March 2026 and extend into early 2027. It’s important to remember that all dates are tentative and may be revised due to administrative or logistical reasons. Unless stated otherwise, examinations will be conducted in computer-based mode.

Below is the tentative schedule shared by the Commission:

JSA/LDC Grade LDCE (DoPT)

  • Notification: March 16, 2026
  • Last date to apply: April 7, 2026
  • Exam: May 2026

SSA/UDC Grade LDCE (DoPT)

  • Notification: March 16, 2026
  • Last date to apply: April 7, 2026
  • Exam: May 2026

ASO Grade LDCE

  • Notification: March 16, 2026
  • Last date to apply: April 7, 2026
  • Exam: May 2026

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL)

  • Notification: March 2026
  • Applications close: April 2026
  • Exam: May–June 2026

SSC Junior Engineer (JE)

  • Notification: March 2026
  • Applications close: April 2026
  • Exam: May–June 2026

Selection Post Phase-XIV

  • Notification: March 2026
  • Applications close: April 2026
  • Exam: May–July 2026

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL)

  • Notification: April 2026
  • Applications close: May 2026
  • Exam: July–September 2026

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

  • Notification: April 2026
  • Applications close: May 2026
  • Exam: August–September 2026

Combined Hindi Translators (JHT)

  • Notification: April 2026
  • Applications close: May 2026
  • Exam: August–September 2026

SSC MTS and Havaldar

  • Notification: June 2026
  • Applications close: July 2026
  • Exam: September–November 2026

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs

  • Notification: May 2026
  • Applications close: June 2026
  • Exam: October–November 2026

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF

  • Notification: September 2026
  • Applications close: October 2026
  • Exam: January–March 2027

What Candidates Should Keep In mind

SSC has clearly stated that the dates mentioned in the calendar are indicative and subject to change. Aspirants are strongly advised to complete their application process well before the deadline to avoid technical issues or last-minute stress.

Each examination will have a separate, detailed notification outlining eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and vacancy information. Candidates should regularly check the official SSC website for updates and rely only on authorized sources for notifications and announcements.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
SSC Exam Dates SSC GD Constable Exam SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 SSC CGL 2026 SSC CHSL 2026 SSC JE Exam Date SSC MTS 2026 SSC Recruitment 2026 Government Job Exams SSC Notification Dates
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
Mahua Moitra, Derek O’Brien Detained As TMC MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Office Over ED Raids
World
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Cities
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops to 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops to 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
World
Three Indians Among Crew Onboard Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US Over Venezuela Link: Report
Three Indians Among Crew Onboard Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget