SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27 Released: Check Tentative Dates For CGL, CHSL, JE And More
SSC has released the tentative exam calendar for 2026–27. Check expected notification dates and exam months for CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, GD Constable and more.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released its tentative examination calendar for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle, bringing much-needed clarity, and relief, to lakhs of aspirants aiming for central government jobs. For candidates juggling multiple exams and long-term preparation plans, this early roadmap offers a valuable head start.
The newly published schedule outlines expected timelines for notification releases, application windows, and examination months for SSC’s flagship recruitment tests. These include popular exams such as CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer, Sub-Inspector, and GD Constable, among others. While the dates are provisional, they provide a reliable framework for planning the year ahead.
With this calendar now in place, aspirants can structure their study strategies more effectively, avoid last-minute rushes, and stay focused on their goals. SSC conducts these examinations annually to recruit candidates across various ministries, departments, and government organizations, making them some of the most competitive exams in the country.
SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27: Full tentative schedule
As per the official SSC calendar, most major examinations are expected to kick off from March 2026 and extend into early 2027. It’s important to remember that all dates are tentative and may be revised due to administrative or logistical reasons. Unless stated otherwise, examinations will be conducted in computer-based mode.
Below is the tentative schedule shared by the Commission:
JSA/LDC Grade LDCE (DoPT)
- Notification: March 16, 2026
- Last date to apply: April 7, 2026
- Exam: May 2026
SSA/UDC Grade LDCE (DoPT)
- Notification: March 16, 2026
- Last date to apply: April 7, 2026
- Exam: May 2026
ASO Grade LDCE
- Notification: March 16, 2026
- Last date to apply: April 7, 2026
- Exam: May 2026
SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL)
- Notification: March 2026
- Applications close: April 2026
- Exam: May–June 2026
SSC Junior Engineer (JE)
- Notification: March 2026
- Applications close: April 2026
- Exam: May–June 2026
Selection Post Phase-XIV
- Notification: March 2026
- Applications close: April 2026
- Exam: May–July 2026
SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL)
- Notification: April 2026
- Applications close: May 2026
- Exam: July–September 2026
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D
- Notification: April 2026
- Applications close: May 2026
- Exam: August–September 2026
Combined Hindi Translators (JHT)
- Notification: April 2026
- Applications close: May 2026
- Exam: August–September 2026
SSC MTS and Havaldar
- Notification: June 2026
- Applications close: July 2026
- Exam: September–November 2026
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs
- Notification: May 2026
- Applications close: June 2026
- Exam: October–November 2026
Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF
- Notification: September 2026
- Applications close: October 2026
- Exam: January–March 2027
What Candidates Should Keep In mind
SSC has clearly stated that the dates mentioned in the calendar are indicative and subject to change. Aspirants are strongly advised to complete their application process well before the deadline to avoid technical issues or last-minute stress.
Each examination will have a separate, detailed notification outlining eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and vacancy information. Candidates should regularly check the official SSC website for updates and rely only on authorized sources for notifications and announcements.
