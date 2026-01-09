SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27 Released: Check Tentative Dates For CGL, CHSL, JE And More

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released its tentative examination calendar for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle, bringing much-needed clarity, and relief, to lakhs of aspirants aiming for central government jobs. For candidates juggling multiple exams and long-term preparation plans, this early roadmap offers a valuable head start.

The newly published schedule outlines expected timelines for notification releases, application windows, and examination months for SSC’s flagship recruitment tests. These include popular exams such as CGL, CHSL, JE, MTS, Stenographer, Sub-Inspector, and GD Constable, among others. While the dates are provisional, they provide a reliable framework for planning the year ahead.

With this calendar now in place, aspirants can structure their study strategies more effectively, avoid last-minute rushes, and stay focused on their goals. SSC conducts these examinations annually to recruit candidates across various ministries, departments, and government organizations, making them some of the most competitive exams in the country.

SSC Exam Calendar 2026–27: Full tentative schedule

As per the official SSC calendar, most major examinations are expected to kick off from March 2026 and extend into early 2027. It’s important to remember that all dates are tentative and may be revised due to administrative or logistical reasons. Unless stated otherwise, examinations will be conducted in computer-based mode.

Below is the tentative schedule shared by the Commission:

JSA/LDC Grade LDCE (DoPT)

Notification: March 16, 2026

Last date to apply: April 7, 2026

Exam: May 2026

SSA/UDC Grade LDCE (DoPT)

Notification: March 16, 2026

Last date to apply: April 7, 2026

Exam: May 2026

ASO Grade LDCE

Notification: March 16, 2026

Last date to apply: April 7, 2026

Exam: May 2026

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL)

Notification: March 2026

Applications close: April 2026

Exam: May–June 2026

SSC Junior Engineer (JE)

Notification: March 2026

Applications close: April 2026

Exam: May–June 2026

Selection Post Phase-XIV

Notification: March 2026

Applications close: April 2026

Exam: May–July 2026

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL)

Notification: April 2026

Applications close: May 2026

Exam: July–September 2026

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D

Notification: April 2026

Applications close: May 2026

Exam: August–September 2026

Combined Hindi Translators (JHT)

Notification: April 2026

Applications close: May 2026

Exam: August–September 2026

SSC MTS and Havaldar

Notification: June 2026

Applications close: July 2026

Exam: September–November 2026

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs

Notification: May 2026

Applications close: June 2026

Exam: October–November 2026

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF

Notification: September 2026

Applications close: October 2026

Exam: January–March 2027

What Candidates Should Keep In mind

SSC has clearly stated that the dates mentioned in the calendar are indicative and subject to change. Aspirants are strongly advised to complete their application process well before the deadline to avoid technical issues or last-minute stress.

Each examination will have a separate, detailed notification outlining eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and vacancy information. Candidates should regularly check the official SSC website for updates and rely only on authorized sources for notifications and announcements.

