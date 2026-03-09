Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM-Vidyalaxmi Scheme: How Students Can Get Collateral-Free Education Loans, Check This Quick And Simple Guide

PM-Vidyalaxmi Scheme: How Students Can Get Collateral-Free Education Loans, Check This Quick And Simple Guide

PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme offers collateral-free education loans for students admitted to top institutions, with interest subsidy and digital application.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 02:30 PM (IST)

Many students dream of studying in top colleges but worry about how they will pay for tuition, hostel fees, and other expenses. To help solve this problem, the Government of India introduced the Pradhan Mantri Vidyalaxmi (PM-Vidyalaxmi) scheme, which offers education loans without collateral or guarantor requirements. 

If you have secured admission to a reputed higher education institution in India, this scheme can help you finance your studies without putting financial pressure on your family. Here is a simple student-friendly guide to help you understand how it works and how you can apply. 

What Is the PM-Vidyalaxmi Scheme? 

The PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme is designed to support students who get admission to Quality Higher Educational Institutions (QHEIs) across India. Under this scheme, students can take an education loan to cover the cost of their studies. 

The loan can be used to pay tuition fees, hostel charges, mess fees, and other study-related living expenses. The scheme also provides interest benefits for eligible families, making repayment easier. 

One of the biggest advantages is that students do not need to provide collateral or a guarantor, which often becomes a major hurdle while applying for education loans. 

PM-Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Who Can Apply? 

Students must meet certain conditions to apply for the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme. 

First, the applicant must be an Indian citizen. Second, the student must have secured admission on merit, meaning the seat should not be obtained through a management quota. 

The scheme is available for students admitted to around 860 designated institutions. These include top 100 institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), state government institutions ranked between 101 and 200, and all Central Government higher education institutions. 

Education loans are available to students from all income groups. However, students whose family income is up to ₹8 lakh per year are eligible for an interest subsidy of 3% on loans up to ₹10 lakh during the moratorium period. 

PM-Vidyalaxmi Scheme: How Students Can Apply Online? 

The application process is fully digital and paperless, making it easy for students to apply from home. 

Students must first register on the PM-Vidyalaxmi Portal and create an account. After registration, they will receive a unique Student ID. 

Next, applicants need to fill out the Common Education Loan Application Form (CELAF) on the portal. The platform allows students to apply to up to three banks at the same time, improving their chances of getting approval. 

Once the loan is sanctioned, the interest subsidy is credited through Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) e-vouchers using the PM-Vidyalaxmi Digital Rupee App. 

PM-Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Why Is This Scheme Helpful for Students? 

The PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme is designed to ensure that financial problems do not stop talented students from pursuing higher education. 

The scheme also includes a 75% credit guarantee for loans up to ₹7.5 lakh, which encourages banks to lend to students more easily. With benefits like collateral-free loans, interest subsidies, and a digital application system, the scheme aims to support around 22 lakh students across India. 

For students planning to join top colleges but worried about the cost, the PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme can be an important financial support system that helps turn their education goals into reality. 

