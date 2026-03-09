JEE Advanced 2026: Exam Date Announced; Registration Begins From April 23, Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has announced key information about the JEE Advanced 2026 examination and its registration process. Candidates who wish to apply can do so through the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Online applications for Indian candidates will be accepted from April 23 to May 2, 2026. Meanwhile, the registration process for foreign candidates will begin earlier, starting on April 6, 2026. The JEE Advanced 2026 examination is scheduled to take place on May 17, 2026.

JEE Advanced 2026: Application Fee

The application fee for JEE Advanced 2026 varies by category.

Indian female candidates and SC, ST, and PwD candidates: ₹1600

General and OBC-NCL candidates: ₹3200

For foreign candidates, the fee structure is different:

Candidates from SAARC countries: USD 100

Candidates from other countries: USD 200

JEE Advanced 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using the JEE Main 2026 application number and password.

Step 3: Fill in the required personal and academic details.

Step 4: Select up to eight preferred exam cities.

Step 5: Choose the question paper language (Hindi or English).

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: After submitting the form, download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2026: Eligibility Criteria

To appear for JEE Advanced 2026, candidates must qualify Paper 1 of Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026. Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main will be eligible to take the exam.

Applicants must have appeared for the Class 12 examination for the first time in 2025 or 2026. It is mandatory for candidates to have Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects in Class 12.

Candidates are allowed to attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times, and these attempts must be in two consecutive years. Those who have already secured admission in any IIT will not be eligible to appear for the exam.

JEE Advanced 2026: Admit Card and Exam Schedule

The admit card for JEE Advanced 2026 will be released on May 11, 2026, on the official website. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from May 11 to May 17, 2026.

The examination will take place in two shifts on May 17, 2026:

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:50 PM

Candidates must appear in both papers to be considered for inclusion in the merit list.

