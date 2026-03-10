Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 10, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 10, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Bahrain, Arranges Transit Via Saudi Arabia
- Jaishankar Briefs Rajya Sabha On West Asia War, Says PM Modi Closely Monitoring Situation
- Adorable Moment As Cheetah Jwala Welcomes Five Cubs At MP's Kuno National Park
- India Raises Energy Security Concerns Amid US–Iran Conflict in Rajya Sabha
- 'Dialogue And Diplomacy Only Solution': Jaishankar Briefs Parliament On West Asia Amid Oppn Sloganeering
- 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Court Grants Sharjeel Imam 10-Day Interim Bail
- PM Modi Congratulates Balendra Shah On RSP’s Big Win In Nepal Elections
- iPhone 17 Gets Around Rs 21,000 Discount During Flipkart Sale
- Raghav Chadha Raises Issue Of Expensive Airport Food, Seeks Expansion Of Udaan Yatri Cafes
- Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Seven More Accused Sent To Judicial Custody In Mumbai
- AAP’s Sanjay Singh Demands Fresh Delhi Elections Amid Alleged Liquor Scam Case
- IndiGo Flight To Manchester Makes Mid-Air U-Turn, Returns To Delhi Amid West Asia Crisis
- 'Manjummel Boys' Director Chidambaram Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
International News
- ‘One Call From Modi Could Stop War’: Ex-UAE Envoy Says PM Has Unique Leverage In Israel–Iran Crisis
- Putin, Trump Hold Phone Call, Discuss Proposals For ‘Quick Diplomatic End’ To Iran War: Kremlin
- Putin Pledges Support To Iran, Says Mojtaba Khamenei Will Continue His Father’s Work
- Turkey Warns Iran Of Action, Deploys Fighter Jets In Northern Cyprus
- Sirens Activated Across Bahrain As Authorities Urge Residents To Seek Shelter After Drone Attack
- Setback To Imran Khan’s PTI As 47 Leaders Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail
- Bahrain Oil Facility Attack Raises Fears of Wider Middle East Conflict
- Iran Declares Mojtaba Khamenei as New Supreme Leader; Celebrations Reported Across the Country
- Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
- Commonwealth can solve uncertainties by coming together: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh
- Iran launches Wave Of Missile & Drone Attacks Across Gulf, Damaging Energy Facilities
- ‘I Am Not Worthy’: Emotional 1989 Video Of Ali Khamenei Opposing His Appointment Goes Viral
- 'We'll Determine When': Iran's Reply To Trump's War 'Pretty Much Over' Claim
Business News
- LPG Prices Rise, Government Extends Booking Gap To 25 Days
- India Can Withstand 74 Days Of Oil Supply Shock, Govt Tells Parliament
- Stock Market Slumps: Sensex Falls 2,300 Points as Oil Price Surge Hits Investors
- Indian Stock Market Tumbles in Pre-Opening as Global Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher
- Oil Price Surge Amid West Asia Conflict Not A Major Inflation Concern: Sitharaman
- IndiGo Shares Tumble On March 9 As West Asia Crisis And Oil Rally Hit Aviation Sector
- West Asia Conflict Weighs Down Markets, Sensex Bleeds Over 1,800 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900
- Crude Oil Tops $100 But Petrol, Diesel Prices Stay Put: Govt Shields Indian Consumers For Now
- MRPL Denies Shutting Refinery Units, Says Operations ‘Normal’ Amid Supply Disruption Reports
- MG Select IM6 EV To Rival Tesla Model Y, Launch Likely By Festive Season
Sports News
- Gautam Gambhir Responds To MS Dhoni’s ‘Coach Sahab Smile…’ Remark On Instagram
- All Records Broken In India's Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph
- Tricolours, Cheers & Fireworks As India Celebrates T20 World Cup Victory Nationwide
- 'A National Treasure': Suryakumar Yadav's Emotional Post-Match Tribute
- Emotional Suryakumar Yadav’s Pitch Gesture Goes Viral After Historic T20 WC Win
- Arshdeep Singh’s Hilarious “Justice Mil Gaya” Dig At Sanju Samson Goes Viral
- Kerala To Celebrate T20 World Cup Champion Sanju Samson In Spectacular Public Reception
- Gautam Gambhir Hails Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman After India's T20 World Cup Triumph
- Shoaib Akhtar's Unique Take On India Winning T20 WC: 'India Is Like That Rich Kid...
- Ahmed Shehzad Slams Pakistan's Cricket System After India Beat New Zealand To Win T20 World Cup
- Irfan Pathan Entertains Fans With Special Dance After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph
