September 21 School Holiday: Check Where Schools Are Closed Today Across States

School Holiday September 21: Students and parents across India are checking the school holiday status for Monday, September 21, 2026. There is no nationwide school holiday today, but educational institutions in some states are expected to remain closed because of regional observances and state holiday schedules.

Kerala, Rajasthan, and Assam are among the states where schools are expected to observe a holiday today. The reasons vary from state to state, with religious, cultural, and regional occasions included in the respective holiday calendars.

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Parents and students should also confirm the status with their individual schools, as local institutions may issue separate notices regarding classes and holidays.

Kerala Schools Closed On September 21

Schools in Kerala are expected to remain closed today, September 21, on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. According to local reports, the Kerala government has announced a holiday for schools and government offices across the state.

The Kerala General Education Department's September calendar also lists the occasion as a holiday. As a result, students can expect schools to remain closed today.

However, parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools before making plans, particularly if their institution follows a separate academic schedule.

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day is observed every year on the fifth day of the Malayalam month of Kanni, which generally falls around September 20 or 21. The day commemorates the death anniversary of social reformer and spiritual leader Sree Narayana Guru.

Rajasthan Schools Likely To Remain Closed

Schools across Rajasthan are also expected to remain closed on September 21. The state is observing multiple occasions on the day, including Ramdev Jayanti, Teja Dashmi, and Khejarli Martyrs' Day.

Ramdev, also known as Ramsa Pir, was a 14th-century folk deity who is widely revered in Rajasthan. His birth anniversary is observed as an important occasion in the state.

September 21 also marks Teja Dashmi, associated with Veer Teja or Tejaji, a prominent folk deity and warrior of rural Rajasthan who is traditionally regarded as a protector of livestock.

Another important observance is Khejarli Martyrs' Day, also known as Balidan Diwas. The day is observed every year on September 21.

Assam Schools Expected To Observe Holiday

Students in Assam are also likely to get a holiday today, September 21, on the occasion of Srimanta Sankardev Janmotsav.

The Assam government's 2026 holiday notification lists the occasion as a holiday. The state's academic schedule also identifies September 21 as a school holiday.

Srimanta Sankardev is an important figure in Assam's cultural and religious history, and his birth anniversary is observed across the state.

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September 21 School Holiday: Check With Your School

While the state-level calendars indicate holidays in Kerala, Rajasthan, and Assam, students and parents should check announcements issued by their respective schools for confirmation.

School holiday schedules can sometimes vary depending on local arrangements and institutional calendars. Therefore, students should confirm whether classes are suspended before travelling to school or making other plans for the day.

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