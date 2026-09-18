NEET Reforms: Nandan Nilekani-Led Panel To Submit First Report By Month-End, Centre Tells SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the high-powered panel headed by Nandan Nilekani to recommend structural reforms in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has completed extensive consultations. The panel is expected to submit its first interim report by the end of September.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe that the panel had received all the suggestions and had also consulted members of the earlier committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan.

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Supreme Court Seeks Update On NEET Reform Measures

The Supreme Court directed the joint secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), who is assisting the Nilekani-led panel, to submit an affidavit detailing the steps taken so far.

The bench also stressed that the government should focus on creating a permanent institutional framework for conducting NEET.

“You must know that permanency of the entire system is key. There should be a permanent setup, permanent staff, permanent verticals. Very less deputation should be there. Only then a permanent structure will come up,” the bench told Mehta.

SC Judges To Visit Upgraded NTA Facility

Justice Narasimha said that he and Justice Aradhe would like to visit the newly upgraded facility of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to review the system.

The Education Department has informed the court that a new and upgraded system has been put in place at the agency.

Responding to the court, Mehta said, “Permanency of the structure has been ensured. However, human resources are partially ensured at the moment,”

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Centre Asked To Implement NEET Reform Recommendations

The latest hearing follows the Supreme Court's August 19 direction to the Centre to provide details of the measures taken to implement the recommendations of both the Radhakrishnan panel and the Nilekani committee.

The court had observed that reforms at the NTA need to be institutionalised.

The matter is being heard along with a batch of petitions, including one filed by advocate Tanvi Dubey on behalf of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).

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