School Holidays August 28-30: Long Weekend Alert For Students, Check State-Wise Closures

Schools in several parts of India are set to observe holidays around Friday, August 28, 2026, with festival-related closures for Raksha Bandhan and Onam giving students a possible extended break. Depending on the school's weekly schedule, the Friday holiday can be combined with Saturday and the regular Sunday break on August 30.

However, there is no single nationwide school holiday order covering August 28-30. School closures depend on state government notifications, local administrative decisions, and individual school calendars. Parents and students should therefore check their respective school's latest communication before making plans.

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School Holidays August 28-30: State-wise Details

In several northern and western parts of the country, schools are expected to observe a holiday on Friday, August 28, on account of Raksha Bandhan. Students whose schools have Saturday off can potentially enjoy a three-day break extending through Sunday.

The regions mentioned include:

Delhi-NCR: Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh

Punjab and Haryana

Gujarat

Bihar and Jharkhand

Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh

The actual closure, however, can vary depending on local orders and the academic calendar followed by individual schools.

Kerala Schools Get Extended Onam Break

Students in Kerala are set to have a longer festive break linked to Onam. The state government has declared holidays from August 25 to August 28, covering the period from Thiruvonam through the Fourth Onam.

As August 28 falls on Friday, the holiday period continues into the weekend, giving students an extended break from regular classes.

The situation is different in several other southern states. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh do not generally observe Raksha Bandhan as a gazetted academic holiday. Students in these states are expected to follow their normal school schedules unless their respective institutions have announced a separate holiday.

Rain May Trigger Local School Closures

Festival holidays are not the only factor that could affect school schedules this weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy monsoon rainfall in parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

There is no blanket statewide school closure on account of rainfall across these regions. However, authorities in districts facing severe waterlogging, flooding, or other weather-related risks may announce temporary closures.

District Magistrates and local administrations can take decisions on school closures depending on conditions in their respective areas.

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Parents Should Check Latest School Updates

With holiday schedules differing across states, districts and institutions, parents should avoid relying solely on general holiday lists while planning for the August 28-30 weekend.

Schools may communicate changes through official WhatsApp groups, apps, websites, or other established channels. Local education department notices should also be checked, particularly in areas affected by heavy rainfall.

For students, the possibility of a long weekend provides a break from regular classes in areas where holidays have been officially announced. However, parents should confirm the status of their child's school before assuming that August 28 is a holiday.

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