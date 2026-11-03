The electorate across five states preparing for Assembly elections early next year has contracted significantly following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, with Uttar Pradesh accounting for the overwhelming share of deletions.

Data released by the Election Commission (EC) and the respective state Chief Electoral Officers shows that the combined electorate in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur fell from approximately 18.71 crore to 16.43 crore. This represents a reduction of nearly 2.29 crore voters, or around 12.2 per cent.

The decline varies across the five states, with the final electoral rolls reflecting different levels of restoration of names removed during the draft stage.

Uttar Pradesh Contributes Nearly 90% To Overall Decline

Uttar Pradesh recorded the largest reduction, accounting for almost 90 per cent of the combined drop across the five states. Before the SIR exercise, the state had approximately 15.44 crore registered electors. This number fell to 12.56 crore in the draft rolls before increasing to 13.40 crore in the final list.

Despite the restoration of around 84 lakh names, the state recorded a net reduction of approximately 2.04 crore voters, translating into a 13.24 per cent decline. Nearly 2.89 crore names had initially been removed, of which around 29 per cent were subsequently reinstated.

Punjab, Uttarakhand And Manipur Record Different Trends

Punjab's electorate declined from 2.15 crore before revision to 1.94 crore in the draft list. The final roll, however, recorded 2.01 crore electors, leaving a net reduction of approximately 14 lakh, or 6.34 per cent.

In Uttarakhand, the voter count dropped from 80 lakh to 71 lakh before recovering marginally to 72 lakh. The final reduction stood at around 8 lakh, or 10.07 per cent. Only about three per cent of the names deleted at the draft stage were restored.

Manipur's electorate decreased from 20.9 lakh to 19.3 lakh in the draft list, before reaching 19.6 lakh in the final roll. The state registered a net decline of 6.33 per cent, with around 17 per cent of the draft deletions subsequently restored.

ALSO READ: Iran Reports Five Explosions Near Strait Of Hormuz After Trump Signals Possible Deal

Goa Sees Further Reduction In Final Electoral Roll

Goa stood out among the five states as the only one where the electorate declined further between the draft and final publications. Its voter count dropped from approximately 11.85 lakh to 10.85 lakh in the draft list and subsequently fell to 10.58 lakh.

The overall reduction was nearly 1.3 lakh electors, or 10.76 per cent, with no net restoration of deleted names.

Fresh Enrolment Opportunity Ahead Of Assembly Polls

The Election Commission has indicated that Assembly elections in these five states could take place “early next year”. A Special Summary Revision currently underway will provide another opportunity for eligible voters left out of the electoral rolls to get their names included.

First-time voters who turn 18 on or before January 1 will also be eligible to register and participate in the upcoming elections.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Murasu Makes Landfall In Andhra; 19 Flights Cancelled, Storm Surge Warning: Top Updates

When Do The Five Assemblies Complete Their Terms?

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly's tenure ends on May 22 next year. Meanwhile, the terms of the 60-member Manipur, 40-member Goa, 117-member Punjab and 70-member Uttarakhand assemblies conclude on different dates in March 2027.

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Election Commission has the authority to conduct elections “earlier than six months before the term expires”.