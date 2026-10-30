School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

'Will Implement UCC If BJP Returns To Power In 2027': Amit Shah's Big Promise For UP

INDIA Bloc Postpones 'Public Impeachment' Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Oct 31

Manoj Tiwari Takes Dip In Yamuna, Declares 30 Km Of River Clean; AAP Says Drink Water At Kalindi Kunj

Gadkari Loyalist's Rebellion, Invalid Votes, Mahayuti Partners' Role: What Went Wrong For BJP In Nagpur?

Mahatma Gandhi's Grandson's Virginia Land Reclaimed; AI, GIS Maps Help Trust Win 20-Month Legal Battle

Delhi Wakes Up To Winter Chill After Overnight Rain; Orange Alert Issued, AQI Improves To 'Moderate'

Helicopter Returning From Badrinath Dham Goes Missing In Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Search On

'Rumours About Fertiliser, LPG Shortages': PM Modi Accuses Oppn Of Creating Panic Amid Gulf Tensions

'Modi Nahi Jayenge': Women Chant 'Modi Won't Leave' As PM Poses For Group Photo At Gujarat Cattle Farm

20 Women Observe Karwa Chauth Behind Bars In UP Jail, Some Break Fast With Husbands’ Photo

RJD Wrests Darbhanga Graduates’ Seat From BJP As Jan Suraaj Candidate’s Exit Turns Tables After 60-Hour Count

‘Tejashwi + Prashant Kishor’: Lalu's Daughter Rohini Acharya Floats New Formula To Counter BJP In Bihar

'Let Me Handle Politics': Fadnavis Takes Dig At Thackeray Cousins, Uddhav, Raj Respond With Wit

Delhi-NCR Braces For More Heavy Rain As IMD Issues Red Alert For Next Three Hours

Supreme Court Cancels Anant Singh's Bail In Dularchand Yadav Murder Case, Sets Dec 1 Deadline

'Public Banks Are Nation-Building Tools': Rahul Gandhi Backs IDBI Employees Over Sale

Woman Believed To Be Studying In London Found Dead In Pune Flat, Food Delivery Bills Led Family To Her

Kerala To Probe Use Of 'Expired' Remdesivir On Nipah Patients, Says Health Minister K Muraleedharan

Delhi Announces Fresh Vehicle Curbs Under Revised GRAP From Nov 1: What's Allowed, What's Not?

International News

Venezuela Election 2027: Machado Says US Has Laid Out Roadmap For Democratic Transition

India Condemns Attacks On Commercial Ships At UN; Warns Of Threats To Global Trade, Seafarers

Iraq Sentences Three More French Nationals To Life In Prison For Joining Islamic State

Woman Dies After ChatGPT Advised Her To Stop Epilepsy Medication; OpenAI Sued

Netanyahu’s Likud Loses Majority As Israel Election Count Ends, Arab Parties Gain Ground

Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Triggers High Alert In Assam, West Bengal; Border Districts On Watch

‘You Are Disgusting’: Trump Loses Cool At Reporter Over Health Questions

North Korean Hackers Blamed For $6.3 Billion Binance Crypto Heist, World's Biggest Theft

'Does Anyone Want Same Situation In Baltic As Hormuz?': Putin Warns Europe, Says Russia 'Ready For War'

US General Fired By Hegseth Admits Leaking Classified Iran, Ukraine Info With Journalists: Report

Business News

Share Markets Nearly Flat Amid Global Tech Sell-Off, Sensex 50 Points Up, Nifty Above 22,950

10 Lakh People, 20 Markets: Why Delhi Traders Want Congress To Shift Its November 1 Rally

PNB Fraud Allegations: Rs 35 Crore Reportedly Missing From Greater Noida Accounts, Bank Settles Rs 43 Lakh

Diwali Bonus 2026: Should You Spend, Save, Or Invest? 5 Mistakes To Avoid

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 30): Metals In Red, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

IDBI Bank Sale Row: Sitharaman Accuses Congress Of Political Lending, Defends Fairfax Deal

Sports News

World Record! Afghanistan Star Becomes First Bowler To Claim 200 T20I Wickets

135 Runs Off 36 Balls! Australian Batters Unleash Six-Hitting Storm

Fan Breaks Down In Tears After Getting Virat Kohli's Autograph - Watch

'Is Your Mom Single?' Ryan Rickelton's Response To Fan's Question Goes Viral - WATCH

IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians Announce New Batting Coach

IND vs NZ ODIs: BCCI Announces Changes In India Squad, Check Updated Team

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: India To Bowl First; Vaibhav And Bhuvi Dropped

Team India Humiliated As Pakistan Seal Victory In Just 3.5 Overs

Bumrah vs Shaheen, Sachin vs Inzamam: Waqar Younis Picks His Favourites

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