GATE 2027 Registration Begins Today: Check Application Steps, Exam Date And Key Deadlines

GATE 2027 Registration: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 has started, opening an important opportunity for candidates planning to pursue postgraduate and doctoral studies. Aspirants seeking admission to programmes such as Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech) and PhD can now begin the application process. Candidates are required to complete their registration through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

The registration process requires a valid mobile number and email address.

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While submitting the application, candidates should carefully enter their personal and academic information and ensure that the details correspond with their official documents.

GATE 2027 Registration: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the necessary documents ready before beginning the application process. Depending on their eligibility and category, applicants may need to upload or provide the following:

A valid photo identity document such as Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, voter ID or driving licence

Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Academic documents, including a degree certificate, provisional certificate or final-year/final-semester marksheet

Caste certificate, if applicable

Domicile or residence certificate, wherever required

PwD/disability certificate, if applicable

Keeping these documents ready in advance can help candidates complete the registration process without unnecessary delays.

GATE 2027 Registration: Important Dates

Candidates planning to appear for GATE 2027 should keep track of the application and examination schedule. The key dates are:

Registration begins: August 27

Last date to apply without late fee: September 27

Last date to apply with late fee: October 5

Application correction window: October 14 to 21

GATE 2027 examination: February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21

Aspirants should complete their applications within the regular deadline to avoid paying the additional late fee.

GATE 2027 Application Fee

The registration fee depends on the candidate's category and the number of papers selected.

For the regular application period, women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 1,000 per paper. For all other candidates, the fee is Rs 2,000 per paper.

Candidates who submit their applications during the extended period will have to pay an additional Rs 500 per paper as a late fee.

What is GATE 2027?

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national-level examination designed to assess candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects. The examination covers disciplines across Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, and Humanities.

The GATE score can be used by eligible candidates when applying for postgraduate and doctoral programmes at institutions supported by the Ministry of Education. Qualified candidates may also be eligible for financial assistance, depending on the programme and institution.

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GATE Score Also Opens PSU Opportunities

Apart from higher education, a GATE qualification can also be relevant for candidates seeking employment opportunities in several public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Several PSUs use GATE scores as part of their recruitment process. However, recruitment requirements and selection procedures can vary between organisations, so candidates should check individual PSU notifications for the applicable criteria.

With registration now underway, aspirants should review the application requirements, keep their documents ready, and complete the GATE 2027 form within the prescribed deadline.

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