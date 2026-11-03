Bihar Board Sent-Up Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 November Schedule Announced, Check Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BSEB announced Class 10, 12 sent-up exam schedules.

Intermediate theory Nov 19-28; practicals Nov 30-Dec 2.

Matric theory Nov 23-27; practicals Nov 28, 2026.

Exams in two shifts; mandatory for annual admit card.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 sent-up examinations ahead of the 2027 annual board exams. According to the timetable, Intermediate students will take their theory examinations from November 19 to November 28, 2026, while the Matric sent-up exams are scheduled between November 23 and November 27, 2026.

The board has also notified the practical examination dates for both classes. Intermediate practical exams will take place from November 30 to December 2, 2026. Meanwhile, Class 10 students will appear for their practical examinations on November 28.

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Both theory examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the afternoon shift is scheduled from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Bihar Board Sent-Up Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Complete Schedule

Students preparing for the upcoming Matric and Intermediate board examinations can refer to the following dates for their sent-up tests:

Class 12 (Intermediate):

Theory examinations: November 19 to November 28, 2026

Practical examinations: November 30 to December 2, 2026

Class 10 (Matric):

Theory examinations: November 23 to November 27, 2026

Practical examinations: November 28, 2026

Students should check the examination schedule provided by their respective schools and prepare accordingly.

Bihar Board Sent-Up Exam 2027: Check Shift Timings

The BSEB will organise the theory examinations in two shifts each day. Students must take note of the examination timings to avoid any confusion on the test dates.

The shift timings are as follows:

First Shift: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

Second Shift: 2 pm to 5:15 pm

Candidates will also receive an additional 15 minutes during the examination. This extra time is provided to read the question paper and fill in the necessary details on the answer sheet.

Why Are Bihar Board Sent-Up Exams Important?

The sent-up examinations are conducted before the annual board examinations to assess students' preparation for their final tests. These examinations also give students an opportunity to become familiar with the examination pattern and identify subjects or topics that require further preparation.

Performance in the sent-up tests is important for students planning to appear in the 2027 Matric and Intermediate board examinations. Candidates who do not appear for the sent-up examination or fail to clear it will not be issued admit cards for the annual board examination.

Who Is Exempted From Bihar Board Sent-Up Exams?

The board has specified that certain categories of registered candidates are not required to take the sent-up examinations.

Students registered under the ex-student; compartmental and improvement categories are exempted from appearing in these tests.

Other students scheduled to take the examinations should ensure that they appear for their respective theory and practical tests as per the announced timetable.

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Bihar Board Sent-Up Exam 2027: Important Instructions For Students

With the November examination schedule announced, students should plan their preparation according to their respective dates and shifts.

Candidates must reach their examination centres on time and follow the guidelines issued by their schools. They should also make use of the additional 15 minutes to read the questions and complete the required details on their answer sheets.

Students should keep track of their theory and practical examination dates to ensure they do not miss any scheduled test. Successfully clearing the sent-up examination is important for eligibility to receive the admit card for the annual Bihar Board examination in 2027.

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