Mumbai Enters World’s Top 100 Student Cities, Secures 91st Rank In QS Rankings 2027

Mumbai has improved its position in the QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2027, moving up seven places to secure the 91st spot globally. The latest rankings place Mumbai ahead of other major Indian education centres, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, highlighting the city's growing presence as a destination for higher education.

Mumbai was ranked 98th in the 2026 edition. In the latest list, Delhi secured the 99th position, followed by Bengaluru at 114th and Chennai at 123rd. Although Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have established academic institutions and education ecosystems, they do not feature separately in the latest QS rankings.

The improvement in Mumbai's position comes amid growing attention towards the role of industry exposure, employment opportunities and the overall student experience in choosing higher education destinations.

Mumbai's Industry Connect Strengthens Its Position

One of the factors contributing to Mumbai's standing is its close association with India's corporate and commercial sectors. Unlike cities that are more closely identified with specific academic or professional disciplines, Mumbai brings together financial institutions, multinational companies, technology businesses, startups and creative industries.

The QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2027 placed Mumbai at the 34th position globally for employer activity. This reflects the employment opportunities and professional networks available in the city.

Business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and Nariman Point host companies across several sectors, offering students opportunities to engage with the corporate environment while pursuing their education.

ATLAS SkillTech University is located within this business ecosystem, with more than 500 corporates across different industries in its surrounding network. The university's location provides students with access to industry interactions and professional communities, connecting classroom learning with developments in the workplace.

Cultural Diversity and Connectivity Add to Student Experience

Mumbai's appeal as an education destination also extends beyond universities and employment opportunities. The city attracts students and professionals from different parts of India, bringing together diverse languages, cultures and professional aspirations.

Its suburban railway network, metro services and other public transport options connect educational institutions with residential areas, commercial centres and cultural destinations. These transport networks play an important role in helping students navigate the city.

Safety, accessibility, accommodation and the overall cost of living remain important considerations for students and their families when selecting a city for higher education.

Mumbai also offers access to museums, art galleries, exhibitions, cultural festivals, conferences and entrepreneurial events. These platforms allow students to engage with activities beyond their academic programmes and gain exposure to different professional and creative communities.

Institutions such as ATLAS SkillTech University operate within this wider ecosystem, providing students opportunities to participate in industry events, innovation initiatives and cultural activities.

International Exposure Remains a Key Advantage

Mumbai's position as a centre for international business, finance, trade and creative industries also contributes to its appeal among students. The city regularly hosts international business delegations, industry conferences, cultural exchanges and professional gatherings.

Such interactions create opportunities for students to encounter global perspectives and understand developments across different industries. They also provide exposure to international business practices while allowing students to remain connected to India's economic and cultural environment.

The presence of multinational companies and global business networks further strengthens the connection between higher education and professional opportunities.

Mumbai's Education Ecosystem Gains Global Recognition

The improvement in Mumbai's QS Best Student Cities ranking reflects the city's combination of educational institutions, corporate presence, cultural diversity and international connectivity.

For students evaluating where to pursue higher education, the surrounding environment can be an important part of the decision. Access to industry, professional networks, cultural activities and international exposure can complement academic learning.

Universities such as ATLAS SkillTech University are part of Mumbai's evolving education landscape, with an emphasis on connecting academic programmes with industry engagement, innovation and global exposure.

With its improved position in the QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2027, Mumbai continues to feature among the international cities being considered by students seeking higher education opportunities alongside access to India's corporate and professional networks.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI