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School Assembly News Headlines Today April 22, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, April 22, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Kashmir Tourism Rebounds A Year After Pahalgam Attack, 39 Spots Reopen Under Guard
- 'Never Said PM Is Terrorist, Referred To Silencing People': Kharge Clarifies Remark
- Heatwave Alert For Delhi: Mercury Likely To Hit 42°C, No Rain Relief In Sight
- HM’s ‘Ei Didi’ Echoes PM’s ‘Didi O Didi’ Remark: TMC Accuses BJP Of Mocking Bengal CM
- 'Hundreds Are Waiting': Angry Woman Commuter Confronts Maharashtra Minister At Rally
- ‘Congress Brought Shame To Nation’: Amit Shah Slams Kharge Over PM ‘Terrorist’ Remark
- Hormuz Disruptions A ‘Stark Reality’ For India, Says Rajnath Singh Amid West Asia Tensions
- ‘90% Women Can’t Enter Politics Without...’: Pappu Yadav Sparks Controversy, BJP Seeks Apology
- PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Contempt Action Against Kejriwal Over Justice Sharma Court Videos
- Kerala: 13 Dead In Thrissur Fireworks Unit Blast; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia
- Ai+ Pulse 2 Review: A Phone That Lasts Long, But Doesn’t Push Hard
- UP Weather: Heatwave Alert In 35 Districts; Prayagraj And Varanasi Among Hottest
- Tuesday Box Office Collection: Bhooth Bangla Outperforms Dhurandhar 2 By Rs 5.65 Cr, Dacoit Remains Stable
- Businessman found dead at under-construction house in Aligarh; two held
- Man held for cheating patients, forging documents at KGMU in Lucknow
- Fear of 'squandered' money makes family kill man in UP's Mahoba; five arrested
- 35 Delhi govt officers awarded with Chief Minister's Awards marking Civil Services Day
- Civil Services Day: Leaders Laud Role Of Bureaucrats In Nation-Building
International News
- ‘Fractured Government’ And Pakistan’s 'Request': What Made Trump Extend Iran Ceasefire
- Trump Makes Big Announcement, Extends Ceasefire Until Iran Sends Proposal
- Trump Tells Iran To Release Women ‘Facing Execution’, Calls It ‘Great Start’ To Talks
- JD Vance’s Pakistan Visit Put On Hold As Iran Fails To Respond To US: Report
- Trump Accuses Iran Of Repeated Ceasefire Violations; Islamabad Talks Uncertain
- World Earth Day 2026 | Theme Calls For Action On Climate Crisis
- UK Clears Law To Ban Smoking For People Born After 2008
- Will Trump Travel To Pakistan For Iran Talks? Reports Hint At Possible Visit As Ceasefire Nears End
- Talks in Limbo: US-Iran Negotiations Hang in Balance as Islamabad Summit Faces Uncertainty
- China Helping Iran? Nikki Haley Claims US-Seized Ship Carried Missile Chemicals From Beijing To Tehran
- No Delegation From Tehran Visiting Islamabad For Talks: Iran State Media
- Mexico: Shooting At Teotihuacan, One Dead, Gunman Dies By Suicide
- Clash Erupts Inside Gurdwara In Germany; 11 Injured As Kirpans, Suspected Firearm Used
- ‘Won’t Negotiate Under Threat’: Iran Hardens Stance, Warns US Of ‘New Battlefield Cards’
- Sudan War Enters Year 4 As Child Hunger Reaches Breaking Point
- Iran President Flags ‘Deep Mistrust’ Towards US, Signals Tehran May Join Talks
- Rumen Radev’s Party Sweeps Bulgaria Polls With Majority, Reshaping Political Landscape
- Iran Stays Adamant On Strait Of Hormuz Before Talks; Munir Reaches Out To Trump
Business News
- Centre Flags Surge In Online Bookings Amid Gas Cylinder Shortage
- Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start As US-Iran Talks Stall, Oil Near $100
- Dalal Street Rallies Ahead, Sensex Over 750 Points Up, Nifty Near 24,600
- US Opens $166 Billion Tariff Refund Window: What It Means For India
- Using Multiple Credit Cards? New Tax Reporting Rules Could Affect You
- Apple Stock Shows Stability Despite Tim Cook Stepping Down After Fifteen Years
- Oil Prices Slip After Sharp Rally As US-Iran Talks Come Into Focus
- DGGI Busts Rs 1,825 Crore Input Tax Credit Fraud, Key Accused Arrested At Delhi Airport
- India’s IPO Market Raises Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26: Why Investors Are Still Betting Big On IPOs
- Government Simplifies Aadhaar Address Update Rule-All You Need To Know
- Wall Street Rally Hits Pause As Iran Tensions Rattle Markets
- India Drops To 6th Largest Economy, IMF Ranking Changed
Sports News
- SRH vs DC Highlights: Abhishek Sharma’s Ton Powers Hyderabad To Big Win Over Delhi
- Virat Kohli Gets Big Praise From Tennis Icon Novak Djokovic: 'He’s The Reason I Started Following Cricket'
- SRH management and captain has backed me, given me freedom to express myself: Abhishek
- Abhishek Sharma Unveils New Celebration After Blazing IPL 2026 Century
- MS Dhoni Back In Action! Hits The Nets For CSK Ahead Of MI Clash
- Hardik Pandya Loses Cool, Blasts Tilak Varma
- Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Not Happy With BCCI
- Not Sooryavanshi Or Mhatre: Former India Star Picks This Batsman As Best Young Talent
- Another Setback For CSK! Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026
- IPL Betting Racket Busted: ₹42.3 Lakh Frozen In Accused's Bank Accounts
- Jasprit Bumrah And Shubman Gill Likely To Miss India vs Afghanistan Test
- Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya's Cosy Moment Caught On Camera
- Cricketers In Bollywood! Virat, Rohit & Dhoni Reimagined In Fan-Made 3 Idiots Clip
- Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Spotted In Malibu - Pink Pop Steals The Show
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