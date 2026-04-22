School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Kashmir Tourism Rebounds A Year After Pahalgam Attack, 39 Spots Reopen Under Guard

'Never Said PM Is Terrorist, Referred To Silencing People': Kharge Clarifies Remark

Heatwave Alert For Delhi: Mercury Likely To Hit 42°C, No Rain Relief In Sight

HM’s ‘Ei Didi’ Echoes PM’s ‘Didi O Didi’ Remark: TMC Accuses BJP Of Mocking Bengal CM

'Hundreds Are Waiting': Angry Woman Commuter Confronts Maharashtra Minister At Rally

‘Congress Brought Shame To Nation’: Amit Shah Slams Kharge Over PM ‘Terrorist’ Remark

Hormuz Disruptions A ‘Stark Reality’ For India, Says Rajnath Singh Amid West Asia Tensions

‘90% Women Can’t Enter Politics Without...’: Pappu Yadav Sparks Controversy, BJP Seeks Apology

PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Contempt Action Against Kejriwal Over Justice Sharma Court Videos

Kerala: 13 Dead In Thrissur Fireworks Unit Blast; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Ai+ Pulse 2 Review: A Phone That Lasts Long, But Doesn’t Push Hard

UP Weather: Heatwave Alert In 35 Districts; Prayagraj And Varanasi Among Hottest

Tuesday Box Office Collection: Bhooth Bangla Outperforms Dhurandhar 2 By Rs 5.65 Cr, Dacoit Remains Stable

Businessman found dead at under-construction house in Aligarh; two held

Man held for cheating patients, forging documents at KGMU in Lucknow

Fear of 'squandered' money makes family kill man in UP's Mahoba; five arrested

35 Delhi govt officers awarded with Chief Minister's Awards marking Civil Services Day

Civil Services Day: Leaders Laud Role Of Bureaucrats In Nation-Building

International News

‘Fractured Government’ And Pakistan’s 'Request': What Made Trump Extend Iran Ceasefire

Trump Makes Big Announcement, Extends Ceasefire Until Iran Sends Proposal

Trump Tells Iran To Release Women ‘Facing Execution’, Calls It ‘Great Start’ To Talks

JD Vance’s Pakistan Visit Put On Hold As Iran Fails To Respond To US: Report

Trump Accuses Iran Of Repeated Ceasefire Violations; Islamabad Talks Uncertain

World Earth Day 2026 | Theme Calls For Action On Climate Crisis

UK Clears Law To Ban Smoking For People Born After 2008

Will Trump Travel To Pakistan For Iran Talks? Reports Hint At Possible Visit As Ceasefire Nears End

Talks in Limbo: US-Iran Negotiations Hang in Balance as Islamabad Summit Faces Uncertainty

China Helping Iran? Nikki Haley Claims US-Seized Ship Carried Missile Chemicals From Beijing To Tehran

No Delegation From Tehran Visiting Islamabad For Talks: Iran State Media

Mexico: Shooting At Teotihuacan, One Dead, Gunman Dies By Suicide

Clash Erupts Inside Gurdwara In Germany; 11 Injured As Kirpans, Suspected Firearm Used

‘Won’t Negotiate Under Threat’: Iran Hardens Stance, Warns US Of ‘New Battlefield Cards’

Sudan War Enters Year 4 As Child Hunger Reaches Breaking Point

Iran President Flags ‘Deep Mistrust’ Towards US, Signals Tehran May Join Talks

Rumen Radev’s Party Sweeps Bulgaria Polls With Majority, Reshaping Political Landscape

Iran Stays Adamant On Strait Of Hormuz Before Talks; Munir Reaches Out To Trump

Business News

Centre Flags Surge In Online Bookings Amid Gas Cylinder Shortage

Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start As US-Iran Talks Stall, Oil Near $100

Dalal Street Rallies Ahead, Sensex Over 750 Points Up, Nifty Near 24,600

US Opens $166 Billion Tariff Refund Window: What It Means For India

Using Multiple Credit Cards? New Tax Reporting Rules Could Affect You

Apple Stock Shows Stability Despite Tim Cook Stepping Down After Fifteen Years

Oil Prices Slip After Sharp Rally As US-Iran Talks Come Into Focus

DGGI Busts Rs 1,825 Crore Input Tax Credit Fraud, Key Accused Arrested At Delhi Airport

India’s IPO Market Raises Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26: Why Investors Are Still Betting Big On IPOs

Government Simplifies Aadhaar Address Update Rule-All You Need To Know

Wall Street Rally Hits Pause As Iran Tensions Rattle Markets

India Drops To 6th Largest Economy, IMF Ranking Changed

Sports News

SRH vs DC Highlights: Abhishek Sharma’s Ton Powers Hyderabad To Big Win Over Delhi

Virat Kohli Gets Big Praise From Tennis Icon Novak Djokovic: 'He’s The Reason I Started Following Cricket'

SRH management and captain has backed me, given me freedom to express myself: Abhishek

Abhishek Sharma Unveils New Celebration After Blazing IPL 2026 Century

MS Dhoni Back In Action! Hits The Nets For CSK Ahead Of MI Clash

Hardik Pandya Loses Cool, Blasts Tilak Varma

Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Not Happy With BCCI

Not Sooryavanshi Or Mhatre: Former India Star Picks This Batsman As Best Young Talent

Another Setback For CSK! Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

IPL Betting Racket Busted: ₹42.3 Lakh Frozen In Accused's Bank Accounts

Jasprit Bumrah And Shubman Gill Likely To Miss India vs Afghanistan Test

Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya 's Cosy Moment Caught On Camera

Cricketers In Bollywood! Virat, Rohit & Dhoni Reimagined In Fan-Made 3 Idiots Clip

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Spotted In Malibu - Pink Pop Steals The Show

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