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School Assembly News Headlines Today April 21, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, April 21, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- UP Weather: 26 Districts Under Heatwave Alert, Temperature Touches 45°C
- ‘Politics Over Bodies’: Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP During Election Campaign In Bengal
- Did Modi Violate Model Code Of Conduct? Over 700 Citizens Flag PM's Address To EC
- Palaniswami Targets DMK, Says 2026 Polls To End ‘Dynasty Politics’ In Tamil Nadu
- Delhi HC Judge Declines Recusal In Liquor Policy Case, Says ‘Duty Cannot Be Abandoned’
- ‘SPG Arranged It’: Mamata Takes Swipe At PM Modi's Jhalmuri Stop In Bengal
- SC Rejects Umar Khalid’s Review Plea, Refuses Open-Court Hearing
- Man kills wife, dies by suicide in Gurugram: Police
- Northern parts of Indo-Gangetic plains, Gujarat, Maharashtra to see higher-than-normal heatwave days: IMD chief
- Domestic production of oil, gas ramped up amid West Asia crisis: RBI governor
- UP: Groom leads his wedding procession in protest against smart meter installation
- After Kejriwal's plea rejected, AAP questions HC's handling of Delhi CM's remarks
- Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha prorogued; draws curtains on Budget session of Parliament
- Delhi HC Judge Declines Recusal In Liquor Policy Case, Says ‘Duty Cannot Be Abandoned’
- Visiting Kashi? Store Your Belongings Safely With New Digital Lockers
- Manipur On Edge Again After Protests Over Children's Death Turn Violent; 5-Day Shutdown Imposed
- Nitin Naveen Interview: Surprise BJP National President Role, PM Modi Call Revealed
- PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With South Korean President Lee At Hyderbad House
- Mumbai businessman loses Rs 3.25 crore in cheating-cum-extortion case; 9 booked
International News
- JD Vance Set For Islamabad Talks As Iran Weighs Decision Ahead Of Ceasefire Deadline
- Trump Claims ‘Big Win’ In Iran War As Ceasefire Deadline Nears: 'Under No Pressure...'
- Trump Warns ‘Bombs Will Fall’ If Iran Ceasefire Collapses; Islamabad Talks Uncertain
- Iran President Flags ‘Deep Mistrust’ Towards US, Signals Tehran May Join Talks
- India Steps Up Hormuz Security, Issues ‘Navy Clearance Only’ Directive After Firing
- Tim Cook To Step Down As Apple CEO After 15 Years; John Ternus Named New Chief Executive
- Sudan War Enters Year 4 As Child Hunger Reaches Breaking Point
- Rumen Radev’s Party Sweeps Bulgaria Polls With Majority, Reshaping Political Landscape
- IRGC takes control of Iran, peace talks uncertain
- Indians Killed Outside Gurdwara In Italy, Shooters Flee
- Iran Uncertain on Islamabad Talks as Tensions with US Escalate
- US Navy Fires Upon And Seizes Iranian Ship 'Touska' In Gulf Of Oman Amid Hormuz Blockade
- Iran Stays Adamant On Strait Of Hormuz Before Talks; Munir Reaches Out To Trump
- Geopolitics: The "Mad Man Theory"—How Trump’s Unpredictability Governs Global Ties
- Most Wanted Lashkar Terrorist Traced To Pak, Linked To Multiple J&K Attacks
- Iran Launches Drone Attack At US Military Ships After Vessel Seized Near Hormuz
- Cuba Crisis Deepens: Spain, Brazil And Mexico Push Aid, Warn Against US Intervention
- Louisiana Mass Shooting: 8 Children Killed, Several Injured; Gunman Shot Dead
- ‘Who Is Trump?’ Pezeshkian Challenges US, Defends Iran’s Nuclear Rights
- Cuba Crisis Escalates: Mexico, Spain, Brazil Push For Dialogue Amid Trump Pressure
Business News
- DGGI Busts Rs 1,825 Crore Input Tax Credit Fraud, Key Accused Arrested At Delhi Airport
- Mumbai businessman loses Rs 3.25 crore in cheating-cum-extortion case; 9 booked
- Cabinet Clears 2% DA Hike; Millions Of Employees, Pensioners To Benefit
- India’s IPO Market Raises Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26
- Government Simplifies Aadhaar Address Update Rule-All You Need To Know
- Stock Markets End Marginally Higher, Sensex Gains Over 26 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400
- Wall Street Rally Hits Pause As Iran Tensions Rattle Markets
- Stock Market Update: Indices Trade Mixed As West Asia Tensions Keep Investors On Edge
- Liquor Stocks Rally: Karnataka's New Rule Could Change What You Pay For Alcohol
- Rupee Gains 10 Paise On Oil Dip, But Hormuz Tensions Keep Markets On Edge
- Oil Jumps 7%, Nears $100 As Hormuz Crisis Escalates, US-Iran Ceasefire Under Strain
- India Poised To Lead Global Economy; Industry Leaders Convene In Delhi To Discuss Opportunities
- Markets Eye Gains Despite US-Iran Tensions, GIFT Nifty Indicates Firm Start
- BYD Price Hike Alert: EV Giant To Raise Prices Up To Rs 1 Lakh From May
- Dalal Street Remains Volatile Amid US-Iran Tensions, Sensex 100 Points Down, Nifty Near 24,300
Sports News
- GT vs MI Highlights: Tilak Varma’s Explosive Ton Powers Mumbai To Big IPL 2026 Win
- Tilak Varma’s Explosive Ton Powers Mumbai To Big IPL 2026 Win
- Babar Azam Creates History With Near-Perfect Century, Sets Unique T20 Record
- Blessing Muzarabani PSL Ban Row: PCB Admits No Contract, Yet Stands By Two-Year Ban: Report
- Jasprit Bumrah vs Rohit Sharma: Who Is MI’s Highest-Paid Star In IPL 2026?
- Rohit Sharma Set For Last-Minute Fitness Test Ahead Of MI vs GT IPL 2026 Clash: Report
- KKR Playoff Scenario: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify? Playoff Equation Decoded
- Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings In Vrindavan
- Finnish Driver Juha Miettinen Dies Following Multi-Car Pile-up At Nordschleife
- Arshdeep Singh’s Priceless Reaction To Hug From Preity Zinta
- Finnish Driver Juha Miettinen Dies Following Multi-Car Pile-up At Nordschleife
- Dhruv Jurel's Acrobatic Stumping Stuns KKR's Cameron Green
- Kevin Pietersen Counters Lalit Modi’s ‘The Hundred Will Die’ Claim With Bold Prediction
- Suryakumar, Gambhir Seek Blessings With T20 WC Trophy At Salangpur Hanuman Mandir
- Big Blow For CSK! Young Star Could Miss 3 Weeks Of IPL 2026: Report
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