School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

UP Weather: 26 Districts Under Heatwave Alert, Temperature Touches 45°C

‘Politics Over Bodies’: Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP During Election Campaign In Bengal

Did Modi Violate Model Code Of Conduct? Over 700 Citizens Flag PM's Address To EC

Palaniswami Targets DMK, Says 2026 Polls To End ‘Dynasty Politics’ In Tamil Nadu

Delhi HC Judge Declines Recusal In Liquor Policy Case, Says ‘Duty Cannot Be Abandoned’

‘SPG Arranged It’: Mamata Takes Swipe At PM Modi's Jhalmuri Stop In Bengal

SC Rejects Umar Khalid’s Review Plea, Refuses Open-Court Hearing

Man kills wife, dies by suicide in Gurugram: Police

Northern parts of Indo-Gangetic plains, Gujarat, Maharashtra to see higher-than-normal heatwave days: IMD chief

Domestic production of oil, gas ramped up amid West Asia crisis: RBI governor

UP: Groom leads his wedding procession in protest against smart meter installation

After Kejriwal's plea rejected, AAP questions HC's handling of Delhi CM's remarks

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha prorogued; draws curtains on Budget session of Parliament

Delhi HC Judge Declines Recusal In Liquor Policy Case, Says ‘Duty Cannot Be Abandoned’

Visiting Kashi? Store Your Belongings Safely With New Digital Lockers

Manipur On Edge Again After Protests Over Children's Death Turn Violent; 5-Day Shutdown Imposed

Nitin Naveen Interview: Surprise BJP National President Role, PM Modi Call Revealed

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With South Korean President Lee At Hyderbad House

Mumbai businessman loses Rs 3.25 crore in cheating-cum-extortion case; 9 booked

International News

JD Vance Set For Islamabad Talks As Iran Weighs Decision Ahead Of Ceasefire Deadline

Trump Claims ‘Big Win’ In Iran War As Ceasefire Deadline Nears: 'Under No Pressure...'

Trump Warns ‘Bombs Will Fall’ If Iran Ceasefire Collapses; Islamabad Talks Uncertain

Iran President Flags ‘Deep Mistrust’ Towards US, Signals Tehran May Join Talks

India Steps Up Hormuz Security, Issues ‘Navy Clearance Only’ Directive After Firing

Tim Cook To Step Down As Apple CEO After 15 Years; John Ternus Named New Chief Executive

Sudan War Enters Year 4 As Child Hunger Reaches Breaking Point

Rumen Radev’s Party Sweeps Bulgaria Polls With Majority, Reshaping Political Landscape

IRGC takes control of Iran, peace talks uncertain

Indians Killed Outside Gurdwara In Italy, Shooters Flee

Iran Uncertain on Islamabad Talks as Tensions with US Escalate

US Navy Fires Upon And Seizes Iranian Ship 'Touska' In Gulf Of Oman Amid Hormuz Blockade

Iran Stays Adamant On Strait Of Hormuz Before Talks; Munir Reaches Out To Trump

Geopolitics: The "Mad Man Theory"—How Trump’s Unpredictability Governs Global Ties

Most Wanted Lashkar Terrorist Traced To Pak, Linked To Multiple J&K Attacks

Iran Launches Drone Attack At US Military Ships After Vessel Seized Near Hormuz

Cuba Crisis Deepens: Spain, Brazil And Mexico Push Aid, Warn Against US Intervention

Louisiana Mass Shooting: 8 Children Killed, Several Injured; Gunman Shot Dead

‘Who Is Trump?’ Pezeshkian Challenges US, Defends Iran’s Nuclear Rights

Cuba Crisis Escalates: Mexico, Spain, Brazil Push For Dialogue Amid Trump Pressure

Business News

DGGI Busts Rs 1,825 Crore Input Tax Credit Fraud, Key Accused Arrested At Delhi Airport

Mumbai businessman loses Rs 3.25 crore in cheating-cum-extortion case; 9 booked

Cabinet Clears 2% DA Hike; Millions Of Employees, Pensioners To Benefit

India’s IPO Market Raises Rs 2 Lakh Crore In FY26

Government Simplifies Aadhaar Address Update Rule-All You Need To Know

Stock Markets End Marginally Higher, Sensex Gains Over 26 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400

Wall Street Rally Hits Pause As Iran Tensions Rattle Markets

Stock Market Update: Indices Trade Mixed As West Asia Tensions Keep Investors On Edge

Liquor Stocks Rally: Karnataka's New Rule Could Change What You Pay For Alcohol

Rupee Gains 10 Paise On Oil Dip, But Hormuz Tensions Keep Markets On Edge

Oil Jumps 7%, Nears $100 As Hormuz Crisis Escalates, US-Iran Ceasefire Under Strain

India Poised To Lead Global Economy; Industry Leaders Convene In Delhi To Discuss Opportunities

Markets Eye Gains Despite US-Iran Tensions, GIFT Nifty Indicates Firm Start

BYD Price Hike Alert: EV Giant To Raise Prices Up To Rs 1 Lakh From May

Dalal Street Remains Volatile Amid US-Iran Tensions, Sensex 100 Points Down, Nifty Near 24,300

Sports News

GT vs MI Highlights: Tilak Varma’s Explosive Ton Powers Mumbai To Big IPL 2026 Win

Tilak Varma ’s Explosive Ton Powers Mumbai To Big IPL 2026 Win

Babar Azam Creates History With Near-Perfect Century, Sets Unique T20 Record

Blessing Muzarabani PSL Ban Row: PCB Admits No Contract, Yet Stands By Two-Year Ban: Report

Jasprit Bumrah vs Rohit Sharma: Who Is MI’s Highest-Paid Star In IPL 2026?

Rohit Sharma Set For Last-Minute Fitness Test Ahead Of MI vs GT IPL 2026 Clash: Report

KKR Playoff Scenario: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify? Playoff Equation Decoded

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings In Vrindavan

Finnish Driver Juha Miettinen Dies Following Multi-Car Pile-up At Nordschleife

Arshdeep Singh’s Priceless Reaction To Hug From Preity Zinta

Finnish Driver Juha Miettinen Dies Following Multi-Car Pile-up At Nordschleife

Dhruv Jurel's Acrobatic Stumping Stuns KKR's Cameron Green

Kevin Pietersen Counters Lalit Modi’s ‘The Hundred Will Die’ Claim With Bold Prediction

Suryakumar, Gambhir Seek Blessings With T20 WC Trophy At Salangpur Hanuman Mandir

Big Blow For CSK! Young Star Could Miss 3 Weeks Of IPL 2026: Report

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