School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Nitish Kumar Resigns From Bihar Assembly; Suspense Over CM Post Continues

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Takes Active Party Role, Signals Bigger Plans Ahead

TVK Chief Vijay Booked Over Loudspeakers, Crowd Gathering And Ambulance Obstruction

Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength

Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Strong Winds & Dust Storm Alert Issued Across North India

Blast Near Police Station In Amritsar, Forensic Teams Join Probe

5 Indian Airports Make Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026 Top 100 Rankings

Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Backed Lashkar Terror Network, Key Handler Identified

Assam Saw Long Span Of Instability, But Things Changed In Past Decade Under BJP: PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Election: CM MK Stalin, TVK's Vijay File Nomination As Poll Battle Intensifies

Rahul Gandhi Kicks Off Two-Day Campaign For Kerala Assembly Elections

Clash Breaks Out Between BJP, TMC In Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur Over Flag Hoisting

West Bengal 4th Supplementary Voter List Out, 81 Lakh Names Dropped So Far

TVK Chief Vijay Reveals Wealth, Bank Deposits And Luxury Cars In Poll Affidavit

PM Modi Praises Prayoga’s Anveshana For Boosting School Research & Innovation

‘We’ve Become Naxal-Free’: Shah Says In Lok Sabha, Targets Opposition

Dehradun: Retired Army brigadier killed in crossfire between groups over nightclub bill, 4 held

Rescind FCRA amendments in interest of Constitutional morality: CPI(M)

Prashant Kishor Says He Was Right On Nitish Kumar Exit, Admits NDA Prediction Miss

International News

Trump Willing To End Iran War Despite Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Eyes Diplomatic Push: Report

Iranian Aircraft Carrying Aid For India Hit By US Strike, Tehran Calls For Action Against 'War Crime'

UN Diplomat Mohamad Safa Resigns, Raises Alarm Over 'Possible Nuclear Use' In Iran

‘Their Forums Are Their Own’: Iran Rejects Pakistan’s Mediation Claim

Jaish Military Chief Tahir Anwar, Masood Azhar’s Brother, Dies Mysteriously In Bahawalpur

Massive Fire Erupts After Iran Strikes Fully Loaded Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Near Dubai

Israel’s Haifa Oil Refinery Damaged In Strikes From Lebanon

Trump Issues Fresh Threat, Vows Devastating Strikes On Iran If Strait Of Hormuz Not Reopened

Pete Hegseth’s Broker Attempted To Invest In Defence Fund Before Iran Attack, Pentagon Calls Report 'False'

RM Reacts As BTS’ ‘SWIM’ And ARIRANG Storm To No. 1 On Billboard Charts

Israel Passes Death Penalty Bill For Palestinians Convicted Of Terror Attacks; Sparks Global Criticism

Kuwait Warns Of Major Oil Spill After Tanker Attacked By Iran In Dubai

India Condemns Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Pays Tribute To Fallen Blue Helmets

Middle East War: Israel and US Strike Tehran, Hezbollah Ambushes in Lebanon

Canadian YouTuber Shows Heavy Ship Traffic In Strait Of Hormuz

UN Diplomat Mohamad Safa Resigns, Raises Alarm Over 'Possible Nuclear Use' In Iran

Business News

PNB Account Holders Alert: Inactive Accounts May Be Closed In April-All You Need To Know

Earn Up To Rs 20,000 Monthly With Safe Government Savings Schemes-Check These Two Options

Rupee Hits Record Low Against Dollar, Breaches 95 Mark

Banks Shut For 6 Days Next Week, Online services to remain available

Banks Closed In Several Cities Today For Mahavir Jayanti

India Revives Energy Ties With Russia, Eyes LNG Deal As West Asia War Enters Second Month Straining Supply

Wall Street Falls As Prolonged Middle East Conflict Dampens Sentiment

Fuel Tax Cut: Relief For Consumers, But A Rs 1.5 Trillion Hit To Government Revenues

Crude Oil Prices Rebound, Jump Nearly 2% Amid West Asia Tensions

Sports News

Rajasthan Royals Crush CSK In One-Sided IPL 2026 Clash

Ravindra Jadeja's Epic Remark :'Pink Looks Good On Me' After RR vs CSK Match

IPL 2026: Nightmare Debut For Sanju Samson In RR vs CSK Match

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Jos Butler's Record Twice

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Fuming At PSL Teams; Here’s Why

IPL: Ajinkya Rahane’s post-Powerplay blues see his average drop from 77.5 to 16.6 after first 6 overs

IPL 2026: Double Blow For Bangladesh As Broadcast Deal Fails After Government Lifts Ban

Asian Games vs World Cup: 40-year first triggers selection headache for Indian hockey

Candidates Tournament: R Praggnanandhaa gives Wei Yi a run for his money with black pieces, before settling for a draw

Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on BCCI’s venue policy after Eden Gardens snub for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test

PSL 2026 Ball-Tampering: Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Caught Red-Handed

All IPL Records Broken By Rohit Sharma In Explosive 78-Run Knock vs KKR

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