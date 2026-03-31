Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 31, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 31, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Nitish Kumar Resigns From Bihar Assembly; Suspense Over CM Post Continues
- Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Takes Active Party Role, Signals Bigger Plans Ahead
- TVK Chief Vijay Booked Over Loudspeakers, Crowd Gathering And Ambulance Obstruction
- Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength
- Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Strong Winds & Dust Storm Alert Issued Across North India
- Blast Near Police Station In Amritsar, Forensic Teams Join Probe
- 5 Indian Airports Make Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026 Top 100 Rankings
- Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Backed Lashkar Terror Network, Key Handler Identified
- Assam Saw Long Span Of Instability, But Things Changed In Past Decade Under BJP: PM Modi
- Tamil Nadu Election: CM MK Stalin, TVK's Vijay File Nomination As Poll Battle Intensifies
- Rahul Gandhi Kicks Off Two-Day Campaign For Kerala Assembly Elections
- Clash Breaks Out Between BJP, TMC In Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur Over Flag Hoisting
- West Bengal 4th Supplementary Voter List Out, 81 Lakh Names Dropped So Far
- TVK Chief Vijay Reveals Wealth, Bank Deposits And Luxury Cars In Poll Affidavit
- PM Modi Praises Prayoga’s Anveshana For Boosting School Research & Innovation
- ‘We’ve Become Naxal-Free’: Shah Says In Lok Sabha, Targets Opposition
- Dehradun: Retired Army brigadier killed in crossfire between groups over nightclub bill, 4 held
- Rescind FCRA amendments in interest of Constitutional morality: CPI(M)
- Prashant Kishor Says He Was Right On Nitish Kumar Exit, Admits NDA Prediction Miss
International News
- Trump Willing To End Iran War Despite Strait Of Hormuz Closure, Eyes Diplomatic Push: Report
- Iranian Aircraft Carrying Aid For India Hit By US Strike, Tehran Calls For Action Against 'War Crime'
- UN Diplomat Mohamad Safa Resigns, Raises Alarm Over 'Possible Nuclear Use' In Iran
- ‘Their Forums Are Their Own’: Iran Rejects Pakistan’s Mediation Claim
- Jaish Military Chief Tahir Anwar, Masood Azhar’s Brother, Dies Mysteriously In Bahawalpur
- Massive Fire Erupts After Iran Strikes Fully Loaded Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Near Dubai
- Israel’s Haifa Oil Refinery Damaged In Strikes From Lebanon
- Trump Issues Fresh Threat, Vows Devastating Strikes On Iran If Strait Of Hormuz Not Reopened
- Pete Hegseth’s Broker Attempted To Invest In Defence Fund Before Iran Attack, Pentagon Calls Report 'False'
- RM Reacts As BTS’ ‘SWIM’ And ARIRANG Storm To No. 1 On Billboard Charts
- Israel Passes Death Penalty Bill For Palestinians Convicted Of Terror Attacks; Sparks Global Criticism
- Kuwait Warns Of Major Oil Spill After Tanker Attacked By Iran In Dubai
- India Condemns Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Pays Tribute To Fallen Blue Helmets
- Middle East War: Israel and US Strike Tehran, Hezbollah Ambushes in Lebanon
- Canadian YouTuber Shows Heavy Ship Traffic In Strait Of Hormuz
- UN Diplomat Mohamad Safa Resigns, Raises Alarm Over 'Possible Nuclear Use' In Iran
Business News
- PNB Account Holders Alert: Inactive Accounts May Be Closed In April-All You Need To Know
- Earn Up To Rs 20,000 Monthly With Safe Government Savings Schemes-Check These Two Options
- Rupee Hits Record Low Against Dollar, Breaches 95 Mark
- Banks Shut For 6 Days Next Week, Online services to remain available
- Banks Closed In Several Cities Today For Mahavir Jayanti
- India Revives Energy Ties With Russia, Eyes LNG Deal As West Asia War Enters Second Month Straining Supply
- Wall Street Falls As Prolonged Middle East Conflict Dampens Sentiment
- Fuel Tax Cut: Relief For Consumers, But A Rs 1.5 Trillion Hit To Government Revenues
- Crude Oil Prices Rebound, Jump Nearly 2% Amid West Asia Tensions
Sports News
- Rajasthan Royals Crush CSK In One-Sided IPL 2026 Clash
- Ravindra Jadeja's Epic Remark :'Pink Looks Good On Me' After RR vs CSK Match
- IPL 2026: Nightmare Debut For Sanju Samson In RR vs CSK Match
- IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Jos Butler's Record Twice
- PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Fuming At PSL Teams; Here’s Why
- IPL: Ajinkya Rahane’s post-Powerplay blues see his average drop from 77.5 to 16.6 after first 6 overs
- IPL 2026: Double Blow For Bangladesh As Broadcast Deal Fails After Government Lifts Ban
- Asian Games vs World Cup: 40-year first triggers selection headache for Indian hockey
- Candidates Tournament: R Praggnanandhaa gives Wei Yi a run for his money with black pieces, before settling for a draw
- Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on BCCI’s venue policy after Eden Gardens snub for Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test
- PSL 2026 Ball-Tampering: Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Caught Red-Handed
- All IPL Records Broken By Rohit Sharma In Explosive 78-Run Knock vs KKR
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Related Video
Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 OUT Today At 10 AM: Direct Link To Check KSEAB Class 11 Marks, Scorecard Download
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 31, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
CBSE Result 2026 OUT Soon: 33% Rule, Grace Marks Policy Explained, Check Pass Criteria & Direct Link
Education
PM Modi Praises Prayoga’s Anveshana For Boosting School Research & Innovation
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion