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HomeEducationSAT 2026-27 Registration Begins; First Test Scheduled For August 22, Check Dates And Deadlines

SAT 2026-27 Registration Begins; First Test Scheduled For August 22, Check Dates And Deadlines

SAT 2026-27 Registration Begins; Check August Exam Date, Deadlines and Complete Schedule

Reported By : Animesh Bhardwaj | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 12:45 PM (IST)

The College Board has officially launched registrations for the SAT 2026-27 academic cycle, opening the application window for students planning to pursue undergraduate studies at international universities. The testing schedule will run from August 2026 through June 2027, providing multiple opportunities for candidates to take the examination during the academic year. 

The first SAT examination of the new cycle is scheduled for August 22, 2026. Students interested in appearing for the test must complete their registration process by August 7, while the deadline for late registration and making changes to existing applications has been set for August 11. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Shortly, Know Where and How to Check Scorecards Online

Widely recognised as a key admission requirement by universities worldwide, the SAT continues to be an important assessment for students seeking entry into undergraduate programmes, particularly in countries such as the United States and Canada. 

SAT 2026-27 Test Schedule Announced 

The College Board has released eight examination dates for the 2026-27 testing cycle, allowing students flexibility in planning their applications and university admissions process. 

The scheduled test dates are: 

  • August 22, 2026 
  • September 12, 2026 
  • October 3, 2026 
  • November 7, 2026 
  • December 5, 2026 
  • March 6, 2027 
  • May 1, 2027 
  • June 5, 2027 

Students are encouraged to register early to secure their preferred testing locations and avoid last-minute issues during the application process. 

Digital SAT Continues Through Bluebook Platform 

The SAT will continue to be conducted in a fully digital format. Candidates will be required to take the examination using the Bluebook application on a compatible device. 

Students who do not have access to a suitable laptop or tablet can seek assistance through the College Board's Device Lending Program. Those wishing to avail of this support must submit their request at least 30 days before their chosen examination date. 

The College Board has stated that the digital format has been designed to align with modern learning environments while providing a more streamlined testing experience for candidates. 

SAT Scores Accepted by Thousands of Universities 

SAT scores remain a widely recognised benchmark for undergraduate admissions and are accepted by more than 4,000 universities and educational institutions across the world. 

For students in India and other South Asian countries, the examination continues to play a significant role in applications to universities in the United States, Canada and several other English-speaking destinations. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Over 10 Lakh Downloads Recorded In 24 Hours, NTA Addresses Server Load Concerns

In addition to conducting the examination, the College Board also offers fee assistance initiatives for eligible students from low-income backgrounds in India. These programmes aim to improve access to international higher education opportunities by reducing financial barriers associated with the test. 

With registrations now underway, students planning to study abroad should review the examination schedule carefully and select a test date that aligns with their university application timelines.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News SAT 2026-27 Registration Begins SAT 2026-27 Registration SAT Scores SAT 2026-27 Test Schedule SAT 2026-27 SAT 2026-27 Academic Cycle
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