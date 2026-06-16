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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Over 10 Lakh Downloads Recorded In 24 Hours, NTA Addresses Server Load Concerns

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Over 10 Lakh Downloads Recorded In 24 Hours, NTA Addresses Server Load Concerns

More than 10 lakh NEET UG 2026 admit cards were downloaded within 24 hours. NTA says technical teams are monitoring server load.

Reported By : Animesh Bhardwaj | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 10:37 AM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that more than 10 lakh candidates have successfully downloaded their NEET UG 2026 admit cards within 24 hours of the activation of the hall ticket link. The update comes amid reports from several medical aspirants who have been experiencing difficulties while attempting to access the admit card portal. 

With the examination drawing closer, candidates have been rushing to download their hall tickets, resulting in heavy traffic on the official website. While many students were able to access the portal without issues, others reported delays and technical glitches during the process. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card Download Issues: NTA Says It Is 'Working Towards Resolving All Issues'

NTA Shares Latest Update on Admit Card Downloads 

In a recent social media post, the NTA highlighted the significant number of admit card downloads recorded within a day of making the facility available to candidates. 

NTA on social media said, more than 10 lakh students have downloaded their Admit Cards for NEET UG 2026 in about 24 hours since the launch of Admit Card download facility. Our tech teams are monitoring the loads on the servers, and NTA will ensure that all candidates get their Admit Cards, well in time for the Examination. 

Admit Card Release Triggered Heavy Traffic 

Soon after the NEET UG 2026 re-examination admit cards were released, several candidates reported difficulties accessing the National Testing Agency's official website. Many students attempting to download their hall tickets encountered technical issues, including server errors, blank login pages, slow-loading screens and repeated session timeouts. 

ALSO READ: NCERT To Restore Original Harappan ‘Dancing Girl’ Image In Class 9 Textbook After Row Over Altered Depiction

The NTA has issued admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 21. While a substantial number of candidates have successfully downloaded their hall tickets, others have continued to face difficulties accessing the portal due to the surge in traffic following the release of the admit card link. 

The heavy rush of candidates trying to access the website simultaneously is believed to have contributed to the temporary disruptions experienced by some users. Students who have not yet downloaded their hall tickets are advised to remain patient and make repeated attempts during non-peak hours. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET NTA NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Admit Card NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam June 21 NEET UG 2026 Re-exam Admit Cards NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Download
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