The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that more than 10 lakh candidates have successfully downloaded their NEET UG 2026 admit cards within 24 hours of the activation of the hall ticket link. The update comes amid reports from several medical aspirants who have been experiencing difficulties while attempting to access the admit card portal.

With the examination drawing closer, candidates have been rushing to download their hall tickets, resulting in heavy traffic on the official website. While many students were able to access the portal without issues, others reported delays and technical glitches during the process.

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NTA Shares Latest Update on Admit Card Downloads

In a recent social media post, the NTA highlighted the significant number of admit card downloads recorded within a day of making the facility available to candidates.

NTA on social media said, more than 10 lakh students have downloaded their Admit Cards for NEET UG 2026 in about 24 hours since the launch of Admit Card download facility. Our tech teams are monitoring the loads on the servers, and NTA will ensure that all candidates get their Admit Cards, well in time for the Examination.

Admit Card Release Triggered Heavy Traffic

Soon after the NEET UG 2026 re-examination admit cards were released, several candidates reported difficulties accessing the National Testing Agency's official website. Many students attempting to download their hall tickets encountered technical issues, including server errors, blank login pages, slow-loading screens and repeated session timeouts.

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The NTA has issued admit cards for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 21. While a substantial number of candidates have successfully downloaded their hall tickets, others have continued to face difficulties accessing the portal due to the surge in traffic following the release of the admit card link.

The heavy rush of candidates trying to access the website simultaneously is believed to have contributed to the temporary disruptions experienced by some users. Students who have not yet downloaded their hall tickets are advised to remain patient and make repeated attempts during non-peak hours.

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