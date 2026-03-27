Delhi School Results 2026: Classes 3–5 Scores OUT Today; Classes 6-8 Tomorrow At edudel.nic.in

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, is set to publish the results for Classes 3, 4, and 5 today, March 27. Students and parents will be able to access the scores online through the official portals. Schools will also distribute report cards along with detailed performance insights for each student. The results can be checked on the official websites e, dudel.nic.in and edustud.nic.in.

Students are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute hassle.

How to Check Delhi School Result 2026 Online at edudel.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website at edudel.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “Class 3, 4, 5 Result 2025–26”.

Step 3: Enter your student ID, class, and section in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download or print the result for future reference.

Delhi School Result 2026: Evaluation System and Report Card Details

The assessment for Classes 3 to 5 follows a Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE)-based system. Students are evaluated on multiple factors including periodic tests, classroom participation, project work, and final examinations. The report card is expected to show subject-wise grades or marks, teacher feedback, and an overall performance summary. Parents are encouraged to go through the report carefully and connect with teachers if any academic support is needed.

Class 6–8 Result Date 2026: When Will Scores Be

Released? The DoE will announce the results for Classes 6, 7, and 8 on March 28. Students will be able to check their scores on the same official website. It is important to keep the student ID and date of birth ready for quick access. Parents and students should verify all the details mentioned in the scorecard and report any discrepancies to the school authorities.

Delhi Class 9 and 11 Result 2026 Latest Update

Results for Classes 9 and 11 are also expected to be declared shortly. Once released, they will be available on the DoE’s official website. Students will need to enter their roll number and other required credentials to access their marks. The scorecard will include subject-wise performance and overall grades.

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