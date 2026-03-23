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HomeEducationResultsBihar Board 12th Result 2026: Class 12 Topper List Announced, Check Stream-Wise Science, Commerce & Arts Toppers

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Class 12 Topper List Announced, Check Stream-Wise Science, Commerce & Arts Toppers

BSEB announces Bihar Board Class 12 Topper List 2026 with stream-wise Science, Commerce, and Arts toppers. 26 students secured top ranks.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 02:29 PM (IST)

Bihar Board Class 12 Sarkari Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Bihar Board Class 12 (Inter) Topper List 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 pm. The list was released along with the BSEB Intermediate Result 2026 during a press conference chaired by BSEB officials. 

Check Here - Bihar Board Class 12th Topper List 2026

This year, 26 students topped the Class 12 exams, with 19 of them being girls, reflecting outstanding academic performance across the state. The BSEB published a stream-wise topper list, covering Science, Arts, and Commerce, providing details such as toppers’ names, marks obtained, and district-wise results. 

Bihar Board 12th Exam: Pass Percentage Trends 2026 

The overall pass percentage in BSEB Class 12 exams 2026 stands at 85.19%. Among female students, the pass rate is 86.23%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 84.09%. These figures demonstrate consistent performance across all streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce – maintaining strong academic standards compared to previous years. 

BSEB 12th Result 2026: Science Stream Toppers 

In the Science stream, Aditya Prakash Aman from Samastipur secured the first position with 96.20%, while Sakshi Kumari and Sapna Kumari shared the second position, each scoring 479 marks. The Science stream results reflect high competition and outstanding achievements among students in Bihar. 

BSEB 12th Result 2026: Arts Stream Toppers 

Nishu Kumari from Gaya topped the Arts stream, achieving 489 marks (95.8%). Her performance highlights the dedication and hard work of Arts students, maintaining strong pass rates in the stream. 

BSEB 12th Result 2026: Commerce Stream Toppers 

In the Commerce stream, Aditi Kumari secured the first position with 480 marks, followed by Mani Kumari in second place with 463 marks. Commerce continues to be a competitive stream, producing high-performing students across Bihar. 

BSEB 12th Result 2026: How to Check 

Students can check their results and marksheets from the official BSEB websites: 

  • interbiharboard.com 
  • bsebexam.com 

Ensure you have your roll number and registration details ready to view the scorecard. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
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Education News Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Toppers List Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 OUT BSEB Class 12th Resut 2026
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