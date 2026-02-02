JKBOSE Class 11 Results 2026 Declared At jkbose.jk.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

JKBOSE Class 11 Winter Zone Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 11 Winter Zone Result 2025 today, February 2. Students who appeared for the exams in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions can check their results online through the official website at jkbose.jk.gov.in.

To view the results, candidates should visit the official website and log in using their roll number and registration number.

A total of 81,469 students had registered for the Class 11 examination, including 64,007 students from Kashmir and 17,462 students from the winter zones of Jammu. The results will be announced for students who appeared in the winter session examinations.

JKBOSE Class 11 Results 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.jk.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Results” section or click on the “JKBOSE Class 11 Winter Zone Result 2025” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: Click Submit to view your provisional marksheet on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link to Check - JKBOSE Class 11 Winter Zone Result 2025

JKBOSE Class 11 Exams Held In November–December 2025:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board conducted the Class 11 winter session examinations from November 19 to December 13, 2025. The results will be accessible on the official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in, once they are released.

Last year, JKBOSE implemented changes to its evaluation system to ensure results are announced within a set timeframe, reducing the long waiting periods for students.

Education Loan Information:

