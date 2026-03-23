Bihar Board Class 12th Topper List 2026 Out Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board Class 12 Topper List 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 pm. The topper list is released along with the BSEB Intermediate Result 2026 during a press conference conducted by the board chairman.

The board has published a stream-wise topper list for Class 12, covering Science, Arts, and Commerce. This list will include the names of students who have secured the highest marks in each stream.

A total of 26 students have secured the top ranks in the Bihar Board Class 12 (Inter) 2026 examinations. Among them, 19 are girls.

The BSEB Inter Topper List 2026 will provide details such as the toppers’ names, basic information, and marks obtained. Students will also be able to check the district-wise topper list for Class 12 results.

Bihar Board Class 12 Topper List 2025 for Science, Commerce, and Arts Streams

In the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025, students across all three streams delivered outstanding performances. In the Science stream, Priya Jaiswal secured the top position with 484 marks, achieving an impressive 96.8%.

Bihar Board Class 12 Topper List 2025 for Commerce

In the Commerce stream, Roshani Kumari emerged as the topper with 475 marks, scoring 95%.

Bihar Board Class 12 Topper List 2025 for Arts Streams

In the Arts stream, Ankita Kumari and Shakib Shah jointly secured the first rank with 473 marks, registering a percentage of 94.6%. These results highlight the strong competition and high level of achievement among students in the Bihar Board examinations.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: How Does BSEB Calculate Marks?

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) follows a step-by-step process to prepare the Class 12 (Inter) results, ensuring accuracy and transparency at every stage.

Evaluation of Answer Sheets

After the Class 12 exams are completed, the board begins checking answer sheets at designated evaluation centres. In 2026, the evaluation process started towards the end of February and continued into early March.

Subject experts assess descriptive answers based on a fixed marking scheme. For objective-type questions, the board releases an official answer key, allowing students to raise objections before the marks are finalised. This system helps ensure fairness in the evaluation process.

Marks Uploading and Result Preparation

Once the answer sheets have been evaluated, examiners upload the marks into the board system. The scores from all subjects are then compiled to calculate the final result for each student.

Bihar Board Inter Division System

The BSEB Class 12 results are divided into categories based on total marks obtained:

First Division: 300 marks or above

Second Division: 225 to 300 marks

Third Division: 150 to 225 marks

Students who do not meet the minimum passing criteria may need to appear for supplementary (compartment) examinations to improve their results.

For this year's Bihar BSEB 12th Result Check Here

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